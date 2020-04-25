Gates says his worst nightmare has come true with pandemic

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has said the global Covid-19 pandemic is his "worst nightmare", while promising to assist the process of manufacturing vaccines.

In an interview with 'The Times', the billionaire said that he had been concerned about the impact of a pandemic for years.

Mr Gates has previously warned about the need for the world to prepare for global health crises.

"My worst nightmare has come true," he said.

In a Ted Talk in 2015, Mr Gates reflected on the 2014 Ebola outbreak and said global societies were not ready for a future epidemic, urging countries to prepare supplies and expertise.

In response to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Gates said his health charity in his name will arrange funding to build factories to produce vaccines.

These factories will be ready to manufacture billions of different vaccines prior to their approval in order to speed up the process.

Likening the Covid-19 pandemic to a world war "except we're all on the same side", Mr Gates said the increase of nationalism in previous years was unhelpful.

He said that while lockdown measures have had negative effects on economies around the world, failing to take measures could have led to "the worst of both worlds".

Irish Independent