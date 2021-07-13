‘Gardaí can be notified of breaches’ – Tourism Minister says ‘sunset clause’ on indoor dining in place until October 9

A sunset clause to allow indoor dining for fully vaccinated will be in place until October 9, Tourism Minister Catherine Martin has said.

This means there is a provision within the suggested legislation to cease the measures by then.

Deputy Green Party leader Ms Martin said: “We have to remember pandemic restrictions took a huge toll on us.

“Two or three (hospitality) jobs are lost or vulnerable as a result of the pandemic - it’s a temporary restriction to restore jobs and keep people safe.

“The sunset clause is there until October 9.”

Minister Martin told Morning Ireland on RTÉ 1 that “details” are still being worked out and she was unable to furnish a phone number for a national helpline for emergency travel, when asked.

She stated this would be published later today.

Details on how those who’ve had Covid-19 within the past six months, would access paperwork to gain entry to indoor dining and bars, also seemed sparse.

Minister Martin said people who’d had the virus would be able to contact their GP to “confirm” they had had the virus.

“You can apply to the GP for a recovery cert… valid for 180 days,” Minister Martin said.

“You have to contact the GP to confirm you had Covid. The Department of Health will consult them (GPs)...”

However, it did not seem clear if GPs had actually all been notified of the arrangements.

But the public would be able to access a letter from GPs or a Covid test centre, Minister Martin stated.

And Covid compliance officers would be provided full access to premises, she added, to check businesses are only allowing vaccinated adults indoors.

“There are about 350 environmental health officers, 70 who monitor workplaces for the HSE,” Ms Martin said.

“The gardaí can be notified if there are breaches.”

She reminded listeners there are fines for the businesses, or if the customer has forged documents.

The public can be fined €2,500 and the cessation of a business can be ordered too under the proposed legislation.

Minister Martin is meeting with Fáilte Ireland, the HSE, the Department of Health and industry representatives at 2pm today.

But first the Government is briefing opposition on the legislation. She advised the opposition to meet with the industry to discuss the legislation.

“The working group will finish as soon as possible,” she said. “We want restaurants to open as soon as is practicable… time is of the essence and there’s urgency on this.”

The industry has signalled it wants to reopen indoors by July 23 but Minister Martin stated: “It’s hard to set the exact date but it’ll be no later than the 26th (of July).”

But the legislation has to pass for this to happen. She added: “This will be dependent on the passing of the Bill in the coming days.”

Independent candidate for the Dublin Bay South by-election, Peter Dooley is meanwhile organising a “peaceful assembly” against vaccine certs being used in Irish society.

The assembly will take place at 12.30 tomorrow (Wednesday) outside the Dáil.