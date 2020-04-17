Gardai warn of bogus email asking people to repay pandemic unemployment benefit

A BOGUS email asking people to repay the pandemic unemployment benefit into a bank account has been reported to gardaí by the Department of Social Protection. (PA)

A BOGUS email asking people to repay the pandemic unemployment benefit into a bank account has been reported to gardaí by the Department of Social Protection.

The emails, purporting to be from the Department, are being issued from a Hotmail or Gmail address telling people they should not have been paid the pandemic welfare benefit and asking them to repay money into a nominated bank account.

The Department has warned people that it does not use such email accounts when issuing notifications to customers.

Over half-a-million people who have lost their jobs as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic have received the €350 per week payment from the Department in recent weeks.

However, some are now transitioning to the temporary wage subsidy scheme and may end up owing money in the coming weeks, the Government has said.

Speaking at a briefing on the Government’s response to Covid-19, Department of the Taoiseach official Liz Canavan said: “We’d be conscious of it is that we’d be putting out information about the pandemic unemployment [payment] and people are coming off that and going onto the temporary wage subsidy.

“There may be people who were on both by mistake and do owe money so it’s just to make sure that anyone in that position wouldn’t be caught up with that scam.”

She said that bogus emails such as this one “are treated with the utmost seriousness and the gardaí have been notified”.

Any person who receives such an email and doubts its authenticity should contact the Department, she said.

Online Editors