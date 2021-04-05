Gardaí told to self-isolate after quarantine hotel guest tests positive for Covid-19 

A number of gardaí are in isolation after a guest staying at a quarantine hotel tested positive for Covid-19.

Independent.ie has learned that one of the recent arrivals into the country, who was required to stay at a hotel, has since tested positive for Covid-19 upon returning to Ireland.

As a result, a number of gardaí have been requested to isolate by Garda management after coming into contact with the individual.

A Garda spokesman said: “As the Department of Health are the lead agency in relation to the management of mandatory quarantining, An Garda Síochána will not be commenting further at this time.

“An Garda Síochána will not be providing commentary on the individual status of any members of An Garda Síochána or individual Garda stations/ sections.

“There is currently no impact on the services of An Garda Síochána.

“An Garda Síochána will provide necessary information on our service capability if necessary.”

Figures obtained by independent.ie outline that nearly 14,000 people travelled into Ireland within the last week.

The mandatory hotel quarantine system came into effect on March 26 and between then and April 1, 13,951 passengers flew into the country.

This was an increase on the previous week, when 11,494 people flew into Dublin Airport between March 19 and 25.

Meanwhile, just 241 bookings have been made to date for mandatory hotel quarantine.

