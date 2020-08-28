Gardaí to shut pubs that break Covid restrictions under new plans as v

PUBS could face closures for up to 30 days for failing to comply with coronavirus restrictions like the requirement to serve food.

Gardaí would also have the power to order the immediate closure of a pub for a day if they are found to be in breach under new powers set to be considered by Cabinet today.

Pub owners that don't comply face penalties including a fine of up to €2,500 or a six-month prison sentence.

At present Gardaí can only warn that breaches of the regulations could be used as a reason to object to a pub's licence being renewed.

The Cabinet will today consider enhanced enforcement powers proposed in a memo to be brought to Cabinet by Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

Gardaí seeking an immediate closure order would have to get approval from a superintendent.

They will also be able to seek a 30-day Emergency Closure Order if they make an application to the District Court.

Gardaí will also be able to issue a compliance order asking to pub owner to address issues they have identified.

Covid-19 rules that pubs must comply with include a requirement to serve a meal costing €9.

They must also ensure social distancing on the premises.

It's unclear if Cabinet will consider proposals on a reported crackdown on house parties.

Pub representation groups have said that a temporary ban on off-licensees selling alcohol should be considered.

"All of these things should be considered but the real issue is people taking personal responsibility. The real issue is that pubs are closed and that they are used to regulation," said Padraig Cribben of the Vintner's Federation of Ireland on RTÉ Radio One's Today with Claire Byrne.

"If [the sale of alcohol in off licenses] is the source of the problem, then [a temporary ban] should be considered.

"Cheap alcohol on the market has been an issue, we've been consistent in saying that for the last decade and not just now, and I do believe that that should be addressed, and addressed now," he added.

It comes as the sinister way in which the Covid-19 is now spreading infection - as the country faces the risk of another lockdown - has been revealed after it emerged 26 people who caught the virus in a pub restaurant unwittingly passed it on to 10 more in other workplaces.

In another incident, six members of a sports club who caught the virus led to another 19 people at a get-together picking it up.

And in a shop, seven staff - some of whom came to work despite having symptoms - were diagnosed with Covid-19.

The snapshot of real-life scenarios which was outlined at yesterday's briefing at the Department of Health comes as officials have again deferred a decision until mid-September on the reopening of pubs which serve only alcohol.

The semi-lockdown in Kildare also stays in place until early next month, when it will be reviewed.

Dr John Cuddihy, of the country's disease watchdog, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, said 392 outbreaks of Covid-19 were open and under investigation.

A total of 252 relate to people meeting up in private houses.

Many of these outbreaks in families and houses are linked to each other.

"It can start in one house and spread to another. Congregating in groups is a risk factor," he warned.

Sticking with the guideline to confine house guests to six people from no more than three households is crucial, and when it does happen there must be physical distancing, hand washing and covering of coughs, he warned.

It came as another 93 cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed yesterday, with no new deaths.

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said he was not looking at another national lockdown right now but the next two weeks would be crucial.

It will be next week before the impact of the recent restrictions, aimed at stemming the rise in cases, becomes clear. So far there is evidence the spread of the virus "disimproving slowly".

Yesterday there were 34 cases in Dublin, seven in Kildare, six in Donegal, six in Laois, five in Limerick, five in Wexford - and the remaining 30 cases are in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Cork, Louth, Meath. Monaghan, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wicklow.

He said: "We continue to see a slow growth of Covid-19 in Ireland. The most effective action we can take to reduce the transmission rate of this virus is to reduce our number of close contacts.

"If we do this and keep practising the other safe behaviours by continuing to physical distance, avoid crowds, wash our hands, cover our coughs and sneezes, wear a face mask where appropriate and download the Covid Tracker app, we have a real chance of slowing the spread of the virus to where we want it to be."

Professor Philip Nolan, of Maynooth University, who leads the team tracking the virus, said the R-number was now between 1 and 1.2.

The R number indicates how many people to whom somebody who has the virus passes it on; it needs to be below one.

Business owners in Kildare were bitterly disappointed after learning their bid to see the county's local lockdown lifted early was unlikely.

Allan Shine, CEO of the Kildare Chamber of Commerce, said he wasn't holding his breath after speaking with officials from Nphet. "Our lobbying and calls will continue," he said.

But Mr Shine said the restrictions had most seriously affected local restaurants, cafes and coffee shops that had been ordered to close except for takeaways.

"By keeping the restrictions in place, it's costing us jobs," he said, noting around 1,200 jobs were lost immediately following the initial lockdown.

"And we believe that close to 1,000 jobs were lost in the past week alone. We want the lifting of the lockdown for coffee shops, restaurants and pubs serving food," he said.

Mary Fennin, owner of the Clanard Court Hotel in Athy, said the hotel had been completely shut since the local lockdown was put in place. Up until that point, the hotel was doing very well and was back at 80pc occupancy in August with mostly Irish ­'staycationers', she said.

"We were out the door. There was a lovely buzz about the place and it was safe and ­controlled," she said.

Irish Independent