Gardaí to ramp up Covid travel checkpoints ahead of Easter weekend 

Gardaí have confirmed they will increase Covid checkpoints both on roads and public spaces ahead of the Easter bank holiday weekend.

This morning static checkpoints on selected motorway’s or dual carriageways recommenced in order to help the suppression of Covid-19 in the community.

Over the coming days, there will be more garda presence on roads and in public spaces including parks.

Gardaí have reminded the public that current guidelines regarding the 5km travel limit are in place until at least Monday, April 5.

They are also calling on the public to stay at home this Easter period so that there will be no spike in cases after the long weekend.

As of March 25, 13,370 fines have been handed out across the country for breaching Covid-19 guidelines on non-essential travel.

An Garda Síochána have issued 12,336 €100 fines for non-essential travel, 721 €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports and 313 fines of €100 for non-essential travel by persons not ordinarily resident in the state.

Speaking today, Deputy Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon said: “Once again this Easter period you are being asked to stay at home to protect yourself, your family, your relatives and friends.

"The public health regulations remain in place, including restriction on travelling outside of your home.

"Members of An Garda Síochána are working hard to support communities during this time, I want to thank those who continue to support the national effort and urge everybody to re-double their efforts to comply with public health guidelines and regulations over the coming days.”

