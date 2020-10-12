Gardaí in Kerry self-isolating after positive Covid-19 test at a special training course

A number of Kerry-based Gardaí are having to self-isolate as a precautionary measure after a positive Covid-19 test following a special training course.

Gardaí insisted that the self-isolation of a number of officers has had no impact on policing within Kerry or the conduct of duties in relation to Operation Fanacht.

The training course, which was staged in a Killarney hotel, was attended by a number of officers involved in road traffic policing.

It is understood that up to 30 officers were involved in the entire training programme.

One individual involved in the course has subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

The individual is not seriously ill.

As a precautionary measure, those who were in proximity to the individual have been asked to self-isolate as a precautionary measure.

A number of gardaí are now undergoing precautionary Covid-19 testing.

Full pandemic safety protocols were strictly adhered to at the training event including social distancing controls as well as hand sanitisation and the wearing of masks.

However, because the individual was in proximity with a number of gardaí for a significant period of time, the self-isolation protocols were deemed advisory by health chiefs.

Gardaí declined to comment on the number of officers involved or their condition.

"An Garda Síochána in Kerry Division conducted an essential training exercise in accordance with Covid-19 guidelines as a result of which a number of members are currently ‘restricting movement’ in accordance with HSE Public Health guidelines," a spokesperson said.

"Garda Síochána will not be providing commentary on the individual status of any members or individual garda stations/sections.

"There is currently no impact on Operation Fanacht or other services of An Garda Síochána in the Kerry Division."

