Gardai find 26 pubs potentially in breach of health regulations

Gardai identified 26 pubs potentially in breach of public health regulations and licensing laws during checks carried out last weekend.

A total of 6,830 checks were conducted on 2,785 on licensed premises that have reopened for business throughout the country.

In the pubs found to be potentially breaching regulations, officers observed customers drinking alcohol without evidence of food also being consumed and no evidence of receipts to show that food had been sold.

Under the public health regulations, pubs were allowed reopen only if they served a "substantial meal" costing at least €9.

Other pubs allowed large groups to sit at one table without social distancing, had no Covid-19 advisory signage displayed, and did not record customer's details for Covid-19 contact tracing.

Gardaí found potential breaches of the health regulations or licensing laws even after giving some pubs another chance to rectify the situation.

Files will now be prepared for the DPP in each of these cases.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said: "The significant number of visits conducted by Gardaí found a large level of compliance among licensed premises. This is very welcome.

"However, we remain concerned that a minority are potentially operating in breach of the regulations. In doing so, they are putting the health of their customers and staff and everyone they come into contact with after at risk of getting COVID-19.

"We are sending a clear message to such premises that we will be opposing their liquor license renewal applications in September unless they come into compliance.

"In addition, the public has shown great restraint and responsibility to date in adhering to the public health guidelines. The reality is that COVID-19 is still here. We all have an individual responsibility to ensure we continue to play our part in reducing the spread of COVID-19 to protect our family, friends and neighbours.”

