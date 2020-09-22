Garda measures on Covid-19 parties 'proportionate' but Justice Minister would consider giving more powers

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said she would consider giving gardai more enforcement powers to tackle Covid-19 parties.

However, Ms McEntee says she believes the current legislation underpinning the new rules on home visits and outdoor gatherings are “proportionate”.

The minister said she has been “assured” the powers available to gardai to deal with parties such as the controversial rave that took place outside the Oliver Bonds flats complex in Dublin City Centre on Saturday.

She said there are already laws in place that make it illegal to organise large parties either indoors and outdoors. She also said there is an “element of personal responsibility” on people who attend such events.

“We've made it very clear what is a penal provision and what’s not, what is the law, what's not, what we expect from people and what they should be adhering to or not,” she said.

“If there is a requirement for further legislation, if there's a requirement for further powers, we will always engage with the gardai on that but I think we have to be proportionate here.

“We have to, I think, approach this in the way that we always have and that's working with people, encouraging people to adhere to the guidelines, educating them about the guidelines in the first place and as a very last resort enforcement,” she added.

