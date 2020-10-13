Garda Commissioner Drew Harris among senior management at Garda HQ restricting their movements after officer tests positive for Coronavirus

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and a number of senior garda management personnel based at Garda Headquarters are restricting their movements and working from home after coming into close contact with an officer who has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The senior officer who has contracted Covid-19 was asymptomatic when he attended a number of meetings at Garda HQ in the Phoenix Park last week.

It is understood that he contracted the virus at a setting not linked to his job.

A number of senior officers who were in contact with him have undergone Covid testing.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is restricting his movements after he was in close contact with a colleague who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

A statement from An Garda Siochana to Independent.ie said the Commissioner subsequently tested negative for the virus, but “in line with public health guidelines” he is restricting his movement since being informed he was a close contact.

Public health guidelines in relation to use of masks, hand sanitiser and social distancing were followed at the meeting last week.

Mr Harris was tested at the weekend.

“Separately following being identified as ‘close contacts’ of a positive Covid-19 case a number of other members are currently ‘restricting movement’ in accordance with HSE Public Health guidelines,” the statement said.

“All members remain available for duty and working remotely.

“An Garda Síochána will not be providing commentary on the individual status of other members of An Garda Síochána or individual Garda stations/ sections.

“An individual member’s medical condition is private information to them.

“There is currently no impact on any services of An Garda Síochána.

“An Garda Síochána will provide necessary information on our service capability if necessary.”

Earlier this evening, a garda spokeswoman said: "Following being identified as ‘close contacts’ of a positive Covid-19 case a number of members are currently ‘restricting movement’ in accordance with HSE Public Health guidelines.

“All members remain on duty working remotely.

“An Garda Síochána will not be providing commentary on the individual status of any members of An Garda Síochána or individual Garda stations/ sections.

“An individual member’s medical condition is private information to them.

“There is currently no impact on any services of An Garda Síochána.

“An Garda Síochána will provide necessary information on our service capability if necessary,” she explained.

The development in Garda Headquarters in Dublin comes after it emerged yesterday that a number of Kerry-based Gardaí are having to self-isolate as a precautionary measure after a positive Covid-19 test following a special training course.

Read More

Gardaí insisted that the self-isolation of a number of officers has had no impact on policing within Kerry or the conduct of duties in relation to Operation Fanacht.

The training course, which was staged in a Killarney hotel, was attended by a number of officers involved in road traffic policing.

It is understood that up to 30 officers were involved in the entire training programme.

One individual involved in the course has subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

The individual is not seriously ill.

As a precautionary measure, those who were in proximity to the individual have been asked to self-isolate as a precautionary measure.

A number of gardaí are now undergoing precautionary Covid-19 testing.

Read More

Online Editors