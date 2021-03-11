‘Game changing' single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine approved for use in the EU

The Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine has become the latest to be approved for use in Europe, in what promises to be a ‘game changer’ for the inoculation programme in Ireland.

The European Medicines Agency has cleared the way for the EU to approve the vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen.

It is expected that Ireland will receive 600,000 doses of this new vaccine will arrive between April and June. In total, 200m doses are set to be delivered to the EU.

The vaccine is now the fourth one to be approved for use in the EU, and is slightly different from the other ones as it only requires one dose.

Additionally, it is easier to transport as it doesn’t have to be frozen, and it is effective for all age groups.

The vaccine had already been approved in the US, with the Food and Drug Administration giving the go ahead 12 days ago.

Now that European Medicines Agency has approved it, the European Commission will have to authorise its use, which they could do as soon as tomorrow.

Other potential Covid-19 vaccines are also under rolling review by the agency. However, they have not yet applied for authorisation. These include the Curevac vaccine, Novavax vaccine, and the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

At yesterday’s Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will not arrive until at least early April.

Speaking today with RTÉ Radio One, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said that the UK and US do not yet have spare vaccines to offer to Ireland.

“I think it’s been made very clear that there are not mountains of vaccines or spare vaccines available right now,” he said.

“I think there will be as we move through the summer, as countries vaccinate their populations, and they have a lot of spare vaccines left over.”

Irish Independent