From temperature checks to child-to-child transmission - what is the international advice on Covid-19 and schools

A review of international public health guidance on dealing with Covid-19 in schools has found that health screening measures - such as temperature checks - should not be conducted.

Ireland's Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) today released the results of a study that examined 96 guidance documents - across 20 countries and two international health bodies - on the identification and management of symptoms of Covid-19 in schools.

The study states that Ireland's approach to managing and responding to Covid-19 in schools is similar to approaches that have been adopted internationally.

The five key points are below:

The review found general agreement across countries that universal health screening, including temperature screening, should not be conducted in schools.

There has been limited evidence of child-to-child or child-to-adult transmission of Covid-19.

There is also agreement that if a child or young person becomes symptomatic, they should be isolated rapidly.

The HIQA review found that in general the symptoms associated with Covid were consistent across guidance documents.

It is also widely recognised that decisions to close schools should not be taken without input from public health authorities and that such decisions should take account of local levels of community transmission.

Dr Máirín Ryan, HIQA’s Deputy CEO and Director of Health Technology Assessment, said it is important that Irish guidance is informed by international best practice in the context of rapidly evolving evidence.

“In our review, we found that most guidance documents acknowledged the difficulty of there being no single symptom that is uniquely predictive of a COVID-19 diagnosis and that many of the symptoms are shared with the common cold, which regularly affects children. Additionally, many children who have COVID-19 have no symptoms.

“The best management of COVID-19 in schools is prevention, by ensuring that students and staff who have symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 stay at home, and that everyone practices good respiratory etiquette and performs frequent hand hygiene. Guidelines around physical distancing and face coverings should also be followed, as appropriate. As the current pandemic is evolving, and more evidence emerges, guidance on the management and identification of COVID-19 in schools may need to be updated.”

