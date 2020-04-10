Street art in Dublin created by the collective SUBSET showing health workers wearing face masks as the coronavirus outbreak continues in Ireland. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

From burning lights in windows to projecting messages of thanks on a hospital wall to literally turning the air blue – the entire community is coming together over the Easter Bank holiday to express gratitude for the healthcare heroes and frontline workers who are working round the clock to keep the country going during the Covid-19 crisis.

Starting tonight, personalised messages of love, support and thanks will be projected onto a walled section of the Mater Hospital in Dublin to thank all the hospital and nursing home staff who are working tirelessly to fight the pandemic.

The community-led initiative called The #DearHeroes campaign, is inviting the public to send their own messages of support starting today. They will then be projected continuously from 9pm until 2am for the next four nights, starting tonight.

Participants can send their messages of support via or Twitter using #DearHeroes.

The display will be recorded and posted on social media where people can watch it unfold online from their homes.

The project, which just came together this week, is an volunteer community-led collaboration between the Mater Hospital and ad agency Algorithm Creative Production Studio, CAVS Audio Visual Services, Mountain Productions and Splanc PR.

Campaign spokesperson Ciara Finn said: “Like everyone else, we’ve been blown away by the dedication and selflessness of those who are battling at the frontline to help us through the Covid-19 outbreak. We wanted to use our assets and skill sets so we can all show our love and admiration for them.”

Meanwhile, the the Poolbeg incinerator and the sky around it will be bathed in blue light every night for the foreseeable future starting Saturday night.

The initiative by the Dublin Waste to Energy facility is to honour everyone on the front lines fighting the pandemic.

“The doctors, nurses, emergency services, healthcare workers and hospital staff battling the coronavirus are truly inspirational. Their commitment and dedication to providing critical care during the pandemic deserves to be recognized and appreciated,” said Kieran Mullins, Project Director for Dublin Waste to Energy.

“We chose the colour blue as it represents health and healing, which we wish for everyone in Ireland throughout these very difficult times.”

The inspiring initiatives are on top of the nationwide ‘Shine a Light’ campaign that kicks off at 9pm on Saturday night in which every householder is asked to shine a light in their windows as a beacon of hope, thanks and a show of solidarity for those battling the pandemic and afflicted by it.

However, the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM) is urging the public to be particularly mindful of fire safety in the home.

“The NDFEM is supportive of this initiative and the sentiment behind it but stresses the importance that is not marred by the often devastating effects of household fires,” the organisation warned.

“Householders should avoid hazards such as candles and high-temperature lamps near flammable items (e.g. curtains, furnishings). Instead battery operated candles, LED lights, torches, mobile phone lights and similar should be used. If a candle is used, a non-combustible candle holder must be utilised and they should never be left unattended, “ it advised.

Online Editors