From nasal sprays to the TB vaccine - what breakthrough will help prevent Covid-19?

A safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine is the holy grail – but what are the chances of other breakthroughs emerging to reduce the odds of getting the virus?

The good news is that trials are under way on a range of potential preventive treatments, from nasal sprays to vitamin D supplements to sophisticated battery-powered face masks and even the TB vaccine.

Cloned antibodies

Imagine getting an injection of antibodies. These are the virus fighters which build up in people who have been infected and which may prevent them catching the illness again.

Drugs giant AstraZeneca is now injecting volunteers with its new antibody treatment for Covid-19 in a bid to see if it will protect people and help patients who are already ill.

The hope is that the monoclonal antibody therapy will prove successful in helping people fend off the disease.

These antibodies are harvested from patients who have already had the disease and the hope is that it could boost people’s immune systems to fight it off. It is currently at human trials stage.

The cloned antibodies are put into a solution and injected into a patient who has not had Covid-19, to boost their immune system.

Nasal spray

A nasal spray has the potential to give 96pc protection from coronavirus, research from Public Health England suggests. It has yet to get to the stage of human trials. It has, however, already been tested on ferrets.

The nasal spray was originally developed to boost natural human immunity to common colds and the flu, but has been retested to see if it would also work for coronavirus.

It is produced by Australian biotech company Ena Respiratory and works by preventing the virus from replicating in the respiratory tract.

TB vaccine

Work is ongoing to see if the BCG vaccine administered here for decades to protect against tuberculosis could offer protection against Covid-19.

It has been supported by one study.

Academics in the US compared the BCG jab's popularity in several countries with each nation's coronavirus outbreak — including both infections and deaths — and found a clear link between the vaccine and a lower mortality rate from Covid-19.

When social, economic, and demographical differences were considered, scientists found that where there was a 10pc greater prevalence of the BCG vaccine, there was also a 10.4pc reduction in Covid-19 deaths.

The best theory is that the vaccine, which contains a live bacteria called Mycobacterium, boosts the innate immune system, making it more effective. The study was carried out by the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and the National Institutes of Health.

Studies into whether BCG can help fend off Covid-19 are ongoing in Holland and Australia but, until these results are available, the researchers of the latest study say even transient immunity could help fight the pandemic.

Researchers say it may be useful in individuals at high risk, such as health workers, first responders and police officers, or those with pre-existing conditions such as obesity, diabetes or cardiovascular disease.

Similarly, even enhanced, unspecific immunity through BCG vaccination in vulnerable age groups could potentially reduce the severity of Covid-19.

Vitamin D supplements

Giving coronavirus patients high doses of vitamin D supplements could help keep them out of intensive care, a study has suggested.

Researchers gave high doses of calcifediol – a type of vitamin D supplement – to 50 patients hospitalised with Covid-19 in Spain.

They were given 100 micrograms of the supplement over the course of a week, with 55mcg on the first day and then two booster doses of 27mcg on days three and seven. The dose was higher than the 70mcg weekly limit recommended by the NHS.

Scientists compared the participants' health with 26 volunteers in a control group who were not given the tablets, which are normally prescribed to patients with thyroid or kidney problems.

Just one patient given calcifediol fell ill enough to be admitted to intensive care, whereas half of the participants in the control group were taken to ICU and two died.

Vitamin D may have a protective effect against severe coronavirus by regulating the immune system, and deficiencies of it have been linked to other respiratory viruses.

However, the largest study to investigate the link between BAME, Covid-19 and vitamin D in a UK population found no proof.

Vitamin D toxicity, also called hypervitaminosis D, is a rare but potentially serious condition that occurs when a person has excessive amounts of vitamin D in their body.

Vitamin D toxicity is usually caused by large doses of vitamin D supplements — not by diet or sun exposure.

Battery operated face mask

A South Korean company has invented a battery-powered filtered face mask designed to reduce problems associated with conventional designs, such as breathing difficulties and fogged-up glasses.

LG Electronics has produced the mask which comes in one size and weighs as much as a pair of ski goggles. It features two fans and high-efficiency particle air filters that clean air coming in and exhaled breath going out.

As authorities increasingly urge the public use of face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, manufacturers have turned their attention to making such gear more comfortable without compromising safety.