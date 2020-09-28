| 15.7°C Dublin

From nasal sprays to the TB vaccine - what breakthrough will help prevent Covid-19?

Disease: A Covid-19 patient is cared for in an intensive care unit. Photo by Go Nakamura/Getty Images Expand

Disease: A Covid-19 patient is cared for in an intensive care unit. Photo by Go Nakamura/Getty Images

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

A safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine is the holy grail – but what are the chances of other breakthroughs emerging to reduce the odds of getting the virus?

The good news is that trials are under way on a range of potential preventive treatments, from nasal sprays to vitamin D supplements to sophisticated battery-powered face masks and even the TB vaccine.

Cloned antibodies

