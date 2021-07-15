FOR unvaccinated people in Ireland, autumn is being viewed as the new summer. If you are a parent on holiday with a hungry child one day when it is lashing rain, you should not bring them inside a café, even though it is legal to do so.

This was not what the country was led to expect and, again, there has been poor communication by health officials.

But the Delta variant is set to rise exponentially in the coming weeks.

So why are children finding themselves under the spotlight?

Unvaccinated

The Delta variant is more efficient at infecting people because it is so much more transmissible. It preys on the unvaccinated. Older children and young people are a large unvaccinated group so they have become an important cohort for the spread of the virus.

Figures yesterday showed that the highest incidence of the virus is among those aged 19 to 24. They are followed by 13- to 18-year-olds.

Adult-to-child infection

Prof Karina Butler of Crumlin Hospital, Dublin, said there appears to be no change in, or sudden surge in, paediatric infections with Covid-19.

Doctors may diagnose it incidentally in children who are being screened for other health conditions.

“Children can get this. There seemed to be more outbreaks in the UK or clusters in school,” says Prof Butler.

“It is always hard to pick up how much that is reflecting what is going on in the community. There will be household transmission where children can pick it up.

“It seems to be overall that adults infect children rather than children infecting adults. We have not seen any major change here that I am aware of.”

As more adults get fully vaccinated here, children’s infection levels will form a greater proportion of cases. But that will not indicate that rates are worsening in younger people .

Prof Philip Nolan of Nphet said that, as more of the adult population is vaccinated, there will be a better understanding of how the Delta variant impacts on children. For now, however, it is better to be cautious, he added.

Children and Covid

The evidence to date suggests that although children do develop Covid-19, very few develop severe symptoms, even if they have an underlying health condition.

Between March 1 and April 30 this year, there were 33,884 cases confirmed in children under 17. Of these, 18 were admitted to intensive care and 72pc had no underlying condition. They were all discharged .The rate of admission to intensive care for children was 1.5 per 100,000, compared to 42.5 per 100,000 for adults

Covid-19 vaccine

The big question here, which has yet to be decided, is whether to offer the Covid-19 vaccine, licensed for 12- to 15-year-olds, to youngsters in this country. It is already being offered to this group in the United States.

The vaccine made by Pfizer has been passed as safe and effective by the European Medicines Agency. Of the 1,005 children receiving the vaccine in a trial, none developed Covid-19, compared to 16 children out of the 978 who received the dummy injection.

This means that, in this study, the vaccine was 100pc effective at preventing Covid-19, although the true rate could be between 75pc and 100pc.

Prof Butler, who is also chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac), which advises on vaccines, is still assessing whether the vaccine should be offered to this age group.

It could potentially be offered to children with underlying health conditions, or those who are living in households where there is a medically vulnerable parent or sibling. However, no decisions have yet been made.

There is the wider issue of giving vaccines to younger people who are at low risk from the virus, while at the same time at-risk adults and healthcare workers in poorer countries with high rates of virus are still waiting for a Covid-19 jab.

Then there is the issue of take-up by parents. Children were offered the flu jab here for the first time last year, but the take-up was low.

Schools here have done very well in minimising cases. But will the Delta variant change that?