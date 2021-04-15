From hope to despair to hope again –anatomy of a rollercoaster week in Ireland’s vaccine rollout

Shortly before 3pm on Monday, phones across the country lit up as news organisations sent out a push notification that nobody wanted to receive. As Today FM presenter Dermot Whelan put it: “You’re never more than 15 minutes away from an AstraZeneca disaster.”

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee’s recommendation that the Oxford vaccine be restricted to those over 60 plunged our roll-out plans into chaos on a day when Irish people were green with envy as our friends across the water shared pictures of their pints and fresh fades on Instagram. The novelty of getting to visit beaches and parts of our own counties that we hadn’t seen in nearly four months quickly wore off.

The vaccine roll-out has been tainted by its fair share of AstraZeneca disappointments, but this one really felt like a hammer-blow because it had finally started to feel like Ireland had turned a corner. Hospitalisation numbers are at their lowest level since January, some restrictions were lifted and the vaccine roll-out was actually “ramping up”. All was not lost as at least we could take solace in the fact doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be arriving soon – or so we thought.

Between 2pm and 3pm was turning into the vaccine witching hour as at around 2.50pm the following day, hope once again turned to despair. Johnson & Johnson announced it would be delaying its European vaccine roll-out due to blood clot concerns. Health experts envisaged this one-jab vaccine would be a “game changer” and was the shot in the arm the vaccine programme needed. Ireland was due to receive 605,000 doses by the end of June, so pausing its distribution would have far-reaching implications.

The US Food and Drug Administration’s recommendation came after six people who received the J&J vaccine in the US developed rare and severe blood-clotting issues. The cases concerned six women aged between 18 and 48 who developed symptoms two weeks after vaccination. One of the women died, while another was in a critical condition. The FDA’s decision to halt the roll-out followed the European Medicines Agency’s finding that the AstraZeneca vaccine may cause the same extremely rare disorder.

These rare clotting issues have occurred in four to 10 cases in every million doses of the AZ vaccine administered. The expert advice is that if 10 million people were given the vaccine, you may expect 40 clotting cases – of which 10 could have fatal consequences. That equates to a one-in-a-million chance of dying. For many, the positives still far outweigh the negatives, but unfortunately these negative headlines also contribute to vaccine hesitancy. Anyone with friends or family who had vaccine concerns before were suddenly getting “Told you so: no way I’m taking that now” texts.

Labour’s Alan Kelly stated that his office had been inundated with calls from people who had concerns about taking the AstraZeneca vaccine. While the authorities are 100pc correct in their decision to pause the roll-out until thorough investigations are completed and the risks are assessed, those who have been spreading misinformation are capitalising. It was like Christmas came early for anti-vaxxers this week – and that is one of the biggest disappointments.

Two big setbacks in two days had lowered the public mood. Business owners took to Twitter to share their financial woes, high-risk people who had their AstraZeneca appointment cancelled must now continue to cocoon and warnings of a fourth wave had people fearing being restricted to 5km for the fourth time in a year.

But on Wednesday afternoon, hope returned when phones lit up with some much-needed positive news. The EU confirmed Pfizer would be bringing forward its delivery of 50 millions doses for the second quarter, with Ireland set to get nearly 545,000. Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that “progress is being made”, while Tánaiste Leo Varadkar confirmed this morning that we’re still on course to ease restrictions in May. Both moved to reassure the public after a stressful 24 hours.

“Of course there’s going to be twists and turns,” Varadkar said.

“That was always going to be the case, but we just wanted to reassure you about those things.”

The fact 9,000 people aged 69 registered for a vaccine within one hour of the portal opening today suggests people have been reassured. Everyone just wants this rollercoaster to be over. Hopefully on May 4 we’ll be able to share pictures of our fresh haircuts too.