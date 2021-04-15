| 10.6°C Dublin

From hope to despair to hope again –anatomy of a rollercoaster week in Ireland’s vaccine rollout

As the UK opened up after its lockdown, Ireland had a remarkable few days in the push to get Covid vaccine rolled out here

Nine-thousand people aged 69 signed up to receive the vaccine within one hour of the online portal opening today Expand

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

Shortly before 3pm on Monday, phones across the country lit up as news organisations sent out a push notification that nobody wanted to receive. As Today FM presenter Dermot Whelan put it: “You’re never more than 15 minutes away from an AstraZeneca disaster.”

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee’s recommendation that the Oxford vaccine be restricted to those over 60 plunged our roll-out plans into chaos on a day when Irish people were green with envy as our friends across the water shared pictures of their pints and fresh fades on Instagram. The novelty of getting to visit beaches and parts of our own counties that we hadn’t seen in nearly four months quickly wore off.

