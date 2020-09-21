French hospitals at 'tipping point' in Covid-19 fight

Protection: President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte visit the castle of Polignac in Condom, south-west France at the weekend. Photo: AP

France's hospitals are at a "tipping point" in the fight against Covid-19 and the second wave "is here", the head of the country's biggest A&E union warned yesterday.

Francois Braun, president of France's Samu-Urgences union, sounded the alarm after France registered 13,500 new infections on Saturday - a record figure since lockdown.

The proportion of people testing positive has risen slightly to 5.6pc, and last week saw a rise in hospital deaths week on week for the first time since the end of lockdown in May.

The national health body, Sante France, said there had been a "rise in all indicators" linked to the virus and a "probable underestimation" of the number of new cases due to test centres reaching saturation levels.

More than 55 of France's departements are now deemed infection "red zones" and several cities - including as Bordeaux, Marseille and Nice - have tightened restrictions, imposing earlier closing times for bars and restaurants and reducing private gatherings to 10 people or less.

"For the past 10 days, we've witnessed a pretty significant rise in cases and this rise is constant from one day to the next," Mr Braun told Le Parisien. "The second wave is here and there is still time to prepare for it (in hospitals)."

While the rise was "not the tidal wave we saw in March" as intensive care units are in the main not yet saturated, "we can sense we have reached a tipping point," he added.

Mr Braun noted that hospitals in Paris and Montpellier had just reactivated emergency Covid "white plans" to free up beds.

He said the worst could be avoided if people strictly respect social distancing and mask-wearing, but emergency services "expect a complicated month of October".

In France, people face fines of €135 for not wearing masks in public transport.

Amid rising infection levels across the country, however, Paris police this weekend warned bars and restaurants that they faced administrative closure if they failed to respect distancing and mask rules.

Mr Braun also said that health workers who battled the pandemic valiantly in March were once again "exhausted and demoralised" as it emerged hospitals were having trouble recruiting enough staff in some regions.

"I can't understand why we haven't learned the lessons in terms of hospital organisation from the first wave," he said.

Meanwhile, Aurelien Rousseau, head of the Paris region health agency, said that while "tension levels have reached maximum levels", "we will not see a remake of the first wave, rather a second season of the epidemic".

On the plus side, patients were better treated, less often admitted to hospital or placed on ventilators in intensive care and for shorter times, he said. Hospitals would be tested, however, because "there is no question of deprogramming non-Covid treatment".

The infection rate in the French capital now stands at 160 per 100,000 inhabitants but the R level remains stable, he added. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Telegraph.co.uk