Freedom: Children in Spain let out for first time in six weeks

Fresh air: A boy plays football with his father at a beach on the Spanish island of Mallorca. Photo: JAIME REINA/AFP via Getty Images

Shrieks of joy rang out in the streets of Spain as children were allowed to go outside and play yesterday for the first time in six weeks.

"This is wonderful. I can't believe it has been six weeks," said Susana Sabaté, a mother of three-year-old twin boys in Barcelona. "My boys are very active. Today when they saw the front door and we gave them their scooters, they were thrilled."

Wary of igniting new infection flare-ups, nations have been taking divergent paths on how and when to reopen their economies after weeks at a standstill.

The official death toll from the virus topped 205,000 worldwide, with 2.9 million confirmed infections, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Spain, Italy and France - which have Europe's highest death tolls from the virus - all imposed tough lockdown rules in March. All have reported significant progress in bringing down infection rates and are ready to start gingerly giving citizens more freedom.

"Maximum caution will be our guideline for the rollback," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said as he announced Spaniards would be allowed to leave their homes for short walks and exercise starting on May 2. "We must be very prudent, because there is no manual, no road map, to follow."

Until now, adults in Spain were allowed out only for essential shopping or to go to work. Children under 14 were in complete seclusion for 44 days, but as of yesterday they were allowed to take walks with one parent for up to an hour.

They must stay within 1km of their homes, take only one toy out and cannot play with other youngsters.

Spain and France are both expected to unveil further de-escalation moves tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Italy will allow factories and building sites to reopen from May 4 and permit limited family visits.

Manufacturers, construction companies and some wholesalers will be first to come out of hibernation, followed by retailers two weeks later. Restaurants and bars will be allowed to reopen fully from the beginning of June, although takeaway business will be possible earlier.

Museums and libraries can reopen from May 18, when sports teams will also be able to resume group training. But schools will remain shut until the start of the new academic year in September.

Irish Independent