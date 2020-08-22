Four men arrested at anti-lockdown and anti-mask protest in Dublin

| 17.3°C Dublin
Four males have been arrested during a protest against coronavirus regulations in Dublin, gardai said.
One arrest involved an alleged breach of the peace, two were for public order offences and a fourth was for possession of an offensive weapon.
The demonstration was held near the Custom House in the city centre on Saturday.
The action was taken by anti-lockdown and anti-face mask protesters.
Among those who spoke at the protest were Professor Dolores Cahill, Chairwoman of the Irish Freedom Party and former General Election candidate Ben Gilroy.
Speakers at the event addressed a large crowd, many of whom stood close together and did not wear masks.
The Irish Freedom Party said in a statement: "The sense of anger in the air is palpable. Government imposed restrictions have resulted in massive job losses, a mental health crisis, a debt crisis, a backlog in non Covid health related problems. Our inalienable rights have been trampled on."
