Four maternity units not compliant with easing of restrictions

St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny has an issue around the scan

Four maternity units not compliant with the easing of restrictions on partners of pregnant women are in the south-east, according to the Health Minister.

Minister Stephen Donnelly said that they are not complying, citing local safety issues.

Partners of pregnant women are still not allowed to accompany them at all times, but the HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer has written to maternity units to instruct an easing of restrictions.

They have been instructed to allow visitation of at least half an hour a day and that partners have the right to be there for the 20-week scan, through all the birth process including induction, and be given access to neonatal care.

Mr Donnelly said four out of the 19 maternity units are not fully compliant with this, noting: “Tipperary University Hospital, has an issue with its daily visiting, Waterford University Hospital the same, St Luke’s in Kilkenny there’s an issue specifically around the scan.

“There isn’t room for the partners to be safely accommodated with the scan and so we’re basically getting the equipment moved to somewhere where it is and Wexford General Hospital as well on daily visiting.”

The minister has said the units are being engaged with to ensure a further easing of restrictions on maternity care.

Nationwide protests about the ongoing restrictions have taken place at St Luke’s General and Wexford General Hospitals. Protests are to continue on Friday outside some of the country’s largest maternity hospitals.

The Association for Improvements in the Maternity Services Ireland (AIMS) will be holding small, socially-distanced protests outside the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin and University Hospital Galway this afternoon to register their anger over partners not being allowed to attend hospital as a woman goes into labour.

“There are queues (of partners) outside car parks,” AIMS spokeswoman Krysia Lynch told The Irish Independent.

While partners can attend during the final stages of labour, they are still not permitted to attend when a woman goes into the initial stages of labour, which can be very disconcerting for both parties, especially first-time mothers and parents, she said.

“The issue is that person has been on their own for ten hours before and that person is going through that without any support,” she said.

“But partners and fathers are not being told why, just to stay in their cars and we’ll call you,” she said.

The Ireland East Hospital Group (IEHG) maintains that restrictions on maternity partners at St Luke's General Hospital cannot be eased due to restrictive infrastructural challenges.

The IEHG said that national guidance is being adhered to by all maternity units in the group, and this includes advice provided by the local hospital infection prevention and control teams specific to the hospital.

In a statement, the IEHG said: ”With the exception of the National Maternity Hospital, the three Regional Maternity Units in IEHG are part of a general hospital campus and are therefore not standalone maternity hospitals.

"As a consequence, these hospitals have specific infrastructural challenges where social distancing cannot be sufficiently met within the Covid-19 guidelines while facilitating partners to attend with the maternity patients.”

The group added that restrictions are in place to ensure that the hospitals are protecting all patients who may be required to attend the hospital. This includes a large number of patients who have not yet been vaccinated, including our maternity patients and their partners.

“However, work is ongoing to ensure that as much access as possible can be facilitated in the coming weeks as more people from vulnerable groups are vaccinated.

St Luke’s General Hospital Carlow/Kilkenny has worked on a solution which will facilitate partners into the 20-week scan by May 31. Partners can also attend active labour and theatre for scheduled Caesarean Sections.

Ireland East Hospital Group and St Luke’s General Hospital said they are continuously working to see how restrictions can be further eased for all maternity patients and their partners, as soon as possible.