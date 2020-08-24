Four hundred more people signed on to Covid-19 unemployment payment last week in counties affected by local lockdown

FOUR hundred people in counties hit by the Midlands lockdown have signed on for a Covid-19 unemployment payment since last week.

The number of people receiving the pandemic unemployment payment in Kildare, Laois and Offaly is up, bucking the downward trend in figures nationwide.

Claimant numbers rose by 200 to 11,400 in Kildare, while recipients increased by 100 to 3,400 in Laois.

An additional 100 people are receiving the benefit in Offaly, bringing the total number to 3,400.

In total, 230,400 people are receiving the payment across the country this week.

This is a fall of 2,000 on the 232,400 people who were paid last week.

It represents a drop of more than 61pc since the peak on May 5 when 598,000 people received the payment.

However, the rate of decrease in the numbers on the jobless payment has fallen in recent weeks.

There are also 370,000 employees being supported by a wage subsidy scheme and 244,600 on the Live Register.

This means there are 845,000 people receiving state income supports.

The top sectors in which employees are returning to work are accommodation and food services, the wholesale and retail trade, repair of cars and motorcycles, and construction.

The largest cohort is in the 35 to 44 age group.

“The pandemic unemployment payment continues to be a vital source of income for thousands of individuals and families across the country and that’s why the Government has taken the decision to extend the payment until April 2021,” said Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys.

“Counties Kildare, Laois and Offaly each have a small increase in the numbers receiving the payment this week.

“ I recognise that the people of these counties were asked to make huge sacrifices to save lives and to protect their families, friends and neighbours.

“I wish to acknowledge the sacrifices that they made over the past two weeks and particularly their huge efforts in adhering to the Government guidelines in helping to suppress the spread of the virus.

“The people of county Kildare have been asked to continue these efforts for another two weeks as the figures and advice from NPHET continue to warrant this approach.”

Read More

Online Editors