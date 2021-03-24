Former Miss Ireland Holly Carpenter admits she bends Covid rules for the sake of her mental health

Holly Carpenter pictured with her dog Max at the park near her home on Stonybatter, Dublin. Picture: Frank McGrath

Former Miss Ireland and social media influencer Holly Carpenter has admitted she sometimes bends the rules around the Covid-19 lockdown for the sake of her mental health.

She said many people are experiencing lockdown fatigue and losing faith.

“I’m sure, myself included, I don’t know anyone at this point who’s stayed 100pc in their 5k [or] has stuck to their bubble 100pc,” she told Newstalk’s The Pat Kenny Show.

“It is harder at this stage now to stick to things.

“For me to go for a sea swim that might be six or seven kilometres away from my house, but I’m going on my own in my car and jumping in the sea, and it’s making me feel 10 times better, then I don’t really feel like I’m doing anything wrong.

“So there are a few cases like that where I think you know, you have to kind of maybe slightly bend the rules for the sake of your mental health.

“It’s just that kind of catch 22.”

However, she said the recent advice of Nphet and deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn should be taken into account.

“Now that’s not to say like having house parties and stuff are okay or whatever.

“People are kind of doing at this stage what’s going to get them through, and that’s kind of what’s worrying me, because obviously Ronan Glynn came out and said ‘just do that little bit more’, but I feel like people are starting to do that little bit less because we don’t know what the hell is going on.”

She said more transparency is needed from Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

“If I had the date I knew people were going to be vaccinated, especially my high-risk friends and stuff, then people - they’d see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Ms Carpenter has almost 100,000 followers on Instagram, most of them between the ages of 25 and 34, and has asked them how they are feeling about the current lockdown.

“I just asked ‘Are you feeling lockdown fatigue? Are you feeling like you have less energy than normal?’ And 95pc of them said yes.

“I started getting floods of messages from people saying: ‘I’m so anxious, I’m so worried, I don’t know what to do. My friends are starting to hang out together, I feel guilty, I don’t know whether I should, but at this stage my mental health is deteriorating because I haven’t seen anyone’.”

Irish Independent