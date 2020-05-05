Former J1 students who received US Covid funds in error warned it may impact future travel

Students who received the payment in error have been advised to return the money (stock photo)

Former J1 students who may have mistakenly received an emergency US Covid-19 payment of more than $1,000 have been warned that accepting the money may impact future travel to America.

Irish tax experts say thousands of J1 students who travelled to the US in 2018/2019 may have received this payment in error and are advising them to contact the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to rectify this.

US president Donald Trump introduced a support payment of $1,200 to help workers in the US earning less than $75,000 each year.

However, this payment is only supposed to apply to people resident in the US.

Sometimes Irish J1 visa students who spent a summer in America mistakenly file their end of year return as a resident instead of a non-resident.

Laura McHugh of Taxback.com said accepting the money could impact future US visa applications.

"In the last week people are finding funds in their US bank accounts and are questioning why they are there," she said.

"While this has come to the attention of some former students and J1-ers, we are advising the thousands of others that could be affected to check their US bank account, which may now be dormant, to see if they have received this payment.

"Anyone who finds themselves in this situation should act to rectify it in two ways – firstly, by sending an email to the IRS to flag receipt of the payment and by refunding the money to the IRS. Secondly, these people should also amend their previous tax return to a 'non-resident' return in order to avoid any future repercussions."

Ms McHugh advised students not to panic as it is straightforward to amend.

"If you have received the funds in error, and/or if this brings to light that you submitted an incorrect ‘resident’ tax return, don’t panic but do set the record straight.

"Return the payment and make an amended tax return. The IRS receives thousands of amended returns each year and the process of filing and amended return is relatively straightforward."

President Trump introduced the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) payment to assist US citizens, permanent residents and residents for tax puprposes.

It applies to people who have filed their 2018 tax return in 2019 and their 2019 return in 2020.

Non-resident people are not eligible to receive the package.

