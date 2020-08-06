Food company suspends production at Kildare facility after 80 employees test positive for Covid-19

A food producer has suspended all production at its Kildare facility, after 80 of its employees tested positive for Covid-19.

O'Brien Fine Foods - which specialises in cooked meats - said in a statement this evening that an employee presented with Covid-19 symptoms in recent days, and subsequently tested positive for the virus.

"We immediately isolated the individual and initiated a test. Results received on 30 July confirmed that the person had tested positive for Covid-19 which, at that juncture, was our third confirmed case," the statement read.

"We initiated engagement with the Health Service Executive (HSE) and took what we believe was the most responsible decision to test all employees which was coordinated by the HSE and a private provider to expediate testing.

"Of 243 tests completed, 80 have been confirmed as positive for Covid-19. Of the 80 confirmed, the level of asymptomatic infectivity appears to be very high. We are completing testing of a further 42 employees today.

"Those who have tested positive have been advised to isolate as per the official guidance and full risk assessment and contract tracing procedures are underway. All close contacts of those affected are being notified, advised to self-isolate and to contact their GP."

The company said the the facility has been closed as a precautionary measure.

"Following consultation with the HSE, our warehousing facility will operate at minimum staffing and capacity levels. A further comprehensive deep clean of the facility is underway and a full risk assessment process has commenced in the interest of employee and public health. We will continue to follow public health advice and take every necessary action to comprehensively address the risk, in cooperation with the HSE and Department of Health.

