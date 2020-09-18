Five things you can do in Dublin — and five things you can’t

As Dublin prepares for lockdown, pedestrians make their way over the Hapenny bridge over the river Liffey. (Picture: Gerry Mooney)

With Dublin entering Level 3 of the Government's Living with Covid plan, here's a look at what you can and cannot do in the capital.

CAN

1. Go to the pub (outdoors)

You can frequent a gastropub with a beer garden, and enjoy draught beer and other alcoholic drinks — but only as long as you eat an accompanying substantial meal and do so outside.

Indoor dining is no longer allowed, so many pubs may decide to shut completely if they don’t believe there will be the demand or profitability for their available outside seating. Pubs can serve takeaway food (and takeaway drink to go with it, where appropriate, but only once food is ordered).

So the advice would be to hunt around for an open pub with outdoor serving area. And don’t forget to bring a sweater, because no matter how sunny it seems, it’s bound to get chilly.

2. Have a takeaway

You can’t eat indoors in any premises, but you can imitate Continental café society and enjoy alfresco dining — that is, where you find a premises that’s open with garden or pavement tables, suitably separated, of course.

Where you find a “continuity cafe” you should take careful note of its contact details, whether phone or email, and book ahead — because everyone else will be doing it. After that it’s a matter of keeping an eye on the sky to make sure you don’t get a soaking, or to check in advance that the outside tables have an awning.

The alternative, of course, is to order a takeaway, break out some candles in the kitchen, and create your own romantic atmosphere, as required.

3. Walk, cycle, jog

The parks are out there. A piece of brisk exercise out of doors will get the circulation going, with a result increase in the feel-good factor, despite the pessimistic news of recent times.

You can even meet up with a friend or another household — so long as you all keep your distance, which you should also do in giving other folks a wide berth. It will be like a nostalgic throwback to full lockdown, when we were only allowed out for exercise.

And with working from home now the norm, as long as you bring your mobile phone, you could treat the Phoenix Park as your extended office. You are entitled to your screen breaks, after all.

Blades of grass do not harbour Covid, after all, although man-made hard surfaces are the very devil.

4. Have a swim

The best place to have your swim is in the sea! And the good news is that temperatures in the Irish Sea are at their maximum at this time of year, and for the next three weeks.

So try the Forty Foot in Sandycove, suffering what Joyce said about it in Ulysses (if you’re male), or else go to Seapoint, Dollymount, Howth… practically anywhere along the coast. Bring a non-swimming family member to mind your cash and clothes!

Swimming pools have not been ordered to close, but some will do so and others are reverting to booking ahead for separated singular slots. Check ahead with your pool. If your phone call is not being answered, or you’re ending up on voicemail, that might be a sign that your only option is the ocean.

5. Watch Leinster v Saracens

The Champions Cup clash between good and evil is on pay-to-view, and you may have been thinking of watching it in a gastropub.

That’s now not possible. You just have to remember which of your mates has a subscription. Insist on popping round, bringing your own bottle, and also bringing only other members of your household to theirs.

If some other household has nipped in ahead of you, too bad.

You’ll have to listen to it on the radio.

CAN’T

1. Have a big wedding

Phew, Irish weddings were getting out of hand for a while there, especially with all those day-after things, and demands that you fly out somewhere exotic first, just to indulge the sun-kissed fantasies of bride and groom. (Oh, and did you bring the envelope of cash, yeah?).

Similarly bride and groom themselves should look on the bright side. Smaller weddings are cool (and most economical), and the maximum attendance of 25 after this weekend, and for the next three weeks, is surely an opportunity to be seized by both partners. Never waste a good crisis.

Weddings booked this weekend can have 50 in attendance. You’ll look back on this in future years and realise you made personal history in an extraordinary time.

2. Visit Granny in a care home

Finally you have a proper excuse for not doing the dutiful grandchild thing, although we completely believe you that you’d definitely go more often if you had the chance, it’s just that you’ve been so busy over the last while. Exhausted. We hear you.

Unfortunately, although you were definitely going to go on Sunday and at least twice next week, the Government has stepped in to protect your Nana from the threat posed by other people, not that this involves you, except that you get dragged into the prohibition whirlpool. It’s really most unfair.

But this is about keeping everyone safe. And she’ll be just delighted to see you when the restrictions are lifted (which will make you feel guiltier still).

3. Travel outside Dublin

Why would you travel outside Dublin? The only rational approach is to channel your inner Ross O’Carroll Kelly and to question the whole point of the rest of the country, except to grow rocket and radishes for the sandwiches that keep you fed.

Well, it’s one way to put a brave face on it. The truth is that it is a tragic turn of events for people who have booked staycations, and for the recipients of those bookings themselves.

If you ever forwarded a mocking meme about Kildare being cut off from the civilizing effects of the capital, the boot is now very much on the other foot. This is about you not infecting them.

The culchies are all right.

4. Go to work (in an office)

You’re supposed to work at home, if at all possible. Yes, this is the most terrible imposition of the whole lot, and you don’t know quite how you will manage not seeing that lot for a while. Chin up! This too, will pass.

Working from home is now encouraged, although if you are a complete masochist (or worse, considering your paperclip-organising abilities to be essential) you can still go to the office, although you’d better have a good excuse if stopped by our friends in An Garda Síochána.

Truly essential people, such as frontline workers, must travel to their workplaces. But the majority of us can emulate RTÉ’s Tony Connelly in Brussels and just dress for work from the waist up.

5. Go to the cinema

They’re closed. Okay, you’ve heard different things about Tenet, and were hoping to check if out for yourself, but you’ve left it too late. Just as you were going to do great things for Culture Night, and somehow that didn’t happen either.

You can’t go to a gallery either. Don’t try kidding on, either, that Caravaggio exhibition has been over for years, and yes, everybody knows he’s a suspected murderer, it’s not your recent discovery. But feel free to bluff about Jack B. Yeats, or whatever you’re having yourself.

The shame of it is that all those ancient costumes and dresses you’d been meaning to see at Collins Barracks… well, it’s going to be another while, I’m afraid. But here’s the good news — Netflix and chill.

