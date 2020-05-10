Five healthcare staff died due to Covid-19 and over 3,000 on Covid-related leave

Five healthcare staff have passed away from the coronavirus while over 3,000 are on Covid-19 related leave, according to the HSE.

Healthcare staff remain a “priority group” for testing and may be tested several times as the HSE’s testing strategies evolve.

“It remains five as reported at the daily press conference in the evening, so yes, sadly five healthcare workers in total have passed away from Covid-19,” said Dr Colm Henry at the weekly HSE Covid-19 briefing this afternoon.

He added that testing remains a “concern” for healthcare workers.

“It is a cause of concern for anybody involved in healthcare, they were always a priority group quite rightly for us, they were always a priority group for testing. Even when our testing capacity was quite low, we were still prioritising healthcare workers over other groups,” he explained.

“Looking at future testing strategy, it would make sense that they would be a priority group, maybe in a different way and not in point in time testing but in repeated testing.”

A further 3,010 staff are on coronavirus related leave, according to Chief Operations Officer Ann O’Connor.

“We’ve also seen a reduction in the number of staff absent in relation to Covid-19, that has come down to just over 3,000 staff, 3,010 staff absent from Covid-related leave,” she said.

“All of these things show that we can’t become complacent and clearly our challenge now is in terms of ensuring that we can return to a different service activity.”

However, the numbers of confirmed cases in Irish prisons remain “remarkably low” at less than 10.

“That is something that is remarkably low and is something that has been managed very low,” added Ms O’Connor.

“There has been very proactive engagement between the Irish Prison Service and the HSE and the department of health and they have trained up their own kind of in house skills in terms of contact tracing.

“That has been very well managed,” she said.

Securing personal protective equipment (PPE) remains a challenge and the executive is not currently stockpiling equipment in preparation for a second wave.

According to CEO Paul Reid, three million items of PPE were distributed over the last week, however demand for N12 medical grade masks for healthcare workers has now risen from 200,000 masks per day has now risen to 1.2m.

120m masks will be delivered from South Korea and he predicts that the cost of PPE will total €1bn in one year.

“Our PPE projections both on the high demand and the price that that’s demanding on the market, the extra volume that we’re normally using and distribution that we’re having to supply across the healthcare system.

“Our projections are that those costs will be likely over a billion in a year,” he said.

The briefing also heard that numbers in ICU continue to decrease as the numbers of confirmed cases have been falling.

The numbers of patients in ICU are currently down 55pc compared to what they were at their peak and bed occupancy has increased in hospitals for non coronavirus patients.

However, capacity levels in hospitals are being kept at 80pc in case of a surge of virus cases.

Chief executive Paul Reid also said that non Covid-19 health services are set to resume in hospitals.

“We can now commence non-Covid services in hospitals but it won’t be easy.”

He warned however that the health service cannot return to the way it was before the pandemic, saying: “What we cannot do in the next phase is max out the capacity of the Irish health service.”

He said there are now three main priorities in non-Covid healthcare; cancer treatments, time-dependent surgery including transplants and maximising the use of private hospitals.

Expand Close Dublin’s Mater hospital (Brian Lawless/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dublin’s Mater hospital (Brian Lawless/PA)

He said while the HSE is starting to recommence regular hospital services we cannot go back to overcrowded hospitals as was the case before the pandemic.

“We need to keep capacity under 80% and protect the public and staff from Covid-19.”

Regarding the return to non-Covid services Mr Reid said cancer would be a priority as well as cardiovascular surgery and other treatments.

He said it was important that mental health, respite primary health care services also presume.

He said capacity in both the public and private healthcare services will be need to be used in future.

Private hospitals became part of the public health system in March for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some 2,000 beds, nine laboratories and thousands of staff have been drafted into the public system,

On Saturday, Ireland’s coronavirus death toll rose to 1,429 after a further 27 deaths were announced by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

There have 156 been new confirmed cases of the virus, taking the total in Ireland since the outbreak began to 22,541.

Online Editors