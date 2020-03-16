Fishermen vow to keep fresh stock in supermarkets

People wear protective face masks as they buy fish at La Boqueria market, amidst concerns over coronavirus outbreak, in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Fishermen have vowed to row in behind the effort to keep fresh produce on the shelves during the coronavirus crisis by diverting to Ireland catches normally destined for mainland Europe.

They've asked Marine Minister Michael Creed to help them ensure the necessary processing capacity and transport certainty to keep the supply line flowing.

Patrick Murphy, chief executive of the Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation, had talks with the minister at the weekend and meetings with industry representatives in the region are to take place today.

"We want to play our part in getting good fresh food into the shops and we have an opportunity to do that now with a bit of co-ordination and support," he said.

"Ordinarily the boats would be going out together and coming in together and filling a line of trucks for Europe.

"The markets in Europe are curtailed now but we can operate to suit the Irish market if we all work together in a co-ordinated way."

Fishermen have been hit badly with the succession of storms in recent months but with the forecast improving, crew are preparing to head out to sea again. Most fish caught in Irish waters is exported while Ireland imports more than €300m worth of seafood each year.

"We can freeze and store a lot of it but we should be able to bring it in fresh to the people of Ireland as and when they want it," Mr Murphy said.

