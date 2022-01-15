| 1.3°C Dublin

First steps toward how we live with Omicron due next week as Nphet holds crunch meeting

Meeting will be key to deciding if hospitality restrictions can be lifted or eased

A member of the public passes street art on Chatham Row in Dublin. Photo: Leah Farell/ Rolling news

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

We may have already reached the peak of the Omicron wave after a whirlwind number of weeks when it rampaged across the country.

Much more is now known about it beyond initial fears that its speed of spread would overwhelm our hospitals.

