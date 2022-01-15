First steps toward how we live with Omicron due next week as Nphet holds crunch meeting

We may have already reached the peak of the Omicron wave after a whirlwind number of weeks when it rampaged across the country.

Much more is now known about it beyond initial fears that its speed of spread would overwhelm our hospitals.

Next week will add to the picture even more and it is seen as key in giving public health officials time to be more confident in decisions around what direction the country should take regarding restrictions.

So what is their report likely to show?

Crunch meeting

A meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) next Thursday is being billed as critical.

The members will have a broad report before them, setting out an analysis of the spread of Omicron here, including patterns of infection, how sick it is leaving people, what their vaccination status is and intensive care admissions.

As of this week, there remained caution about how the high case numbers would play out in knock-on hospitalisations, but another week’s worth of data will provide more insights.

Reaching a peak

The daily cases this month have been eye-watering, reaching a pandemic record of 26,122 last Saturday.

The real figure is much higher and it is reckoned that 500,000 were infected last week.

Around 26pc of all cases of Covid-19 have occurred since January 1 and the HSE estimates one in 16 has had a positive PCR test in the two weeks to Thursday.

However, in recent days there have been some early signals that Omicron’s march is slowing. The number of patients referred by GPs has fallen and official daily cases dropped to 17,065 yesterday.

The positivity rate among people getting tests fell below 50pc on Thursday for the first time since New Year’s Eve.

Just as in previous waves, the hope is that Omicron will gradually run out of enough people infect.

One of measures that will influence decisions will be how long it will take to descend the peak and the prediction this week was that it would slow.

We have also seen in other waves how after an initial fall, there can be a plateau and a flattening along the way.

The hope is that with so much natural immunity built up by the sheer numbers infected plus vaccine-induced protection that Omicron will be left with fewer places to go. Questions still remain however on how many times a person can get Omicron.

Decoupling cases and hospitalisations

Omicron is milder than Delta but it also being seen as the first variant of a post-vaccine world.

This time last year, when only a handful were vaccinated, there were 50 admissions to hospital in this country for every 1,000 daily cases. This has now fallen to between five to 10 new admissions per 1,000 daily cases.

There was good data from the Infectious Disease Society of Ireland yesterday, with doctors looking at 453 patients with Covid in hospital this week. They were found to have relatively low levels of severe disease or reliance on oxygen support. Seventy-one percent of the admitted patients who had the virus were not on oxygen support, “reflecting the less severe form of disease than seen during previous waves”. They found 42 of the 130 needing oxygen or ventilation were unvaccinated.

While overall reported numbers of admitted patients with the virus in Ireland is high, the number with severe disease requiring oxygen support is relatively low.

This data supports the important role of vaccination in hospitalised patients with Covid-19 illness or those positive for the virus, they concluded.

Although around 30pc of people who are in hospital with Covid are there for other illnesses, rather than direct complications, the number is still high at over 1,000.

There were 83 Covid patients in intensive care yesterday, a fall of nine. While stable, it still accounts for a substantial number of precious intensive care beds.

Non-Covid care

The numbers of Covid patients may be lower than feared but Omicron is causing major disruption to hospitals.

While staff shortages may ease following the relaxation of isolation and close contact rules, the logistics around infection control means hospitals are struggling with non-Covid care.

A decision will have to be made this week on how much elective care can resume.

There is untold suffering among waiting list patients and modest end-of-year HSE targets to reduce queues for surgery and outpatient clinics have been missed.

Restrictions

High on the agenda this week will be whether restrictions such as the 8pm closing time for hospitality should be eased or lifted from next month.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said consideration would be given to this. They will have to weigh up what impact the earlier closing time has had on reducing the spread of the virus and whether extending it could imperil some of the progress or slow down the expected reduction in cases.

Their hand is strengthened by the high level of take-up of booster vaccines.

The safety staples of mandatory mask wearing and social distancing will be around for some time.

Around 59pc of adults here have had a booster vaccine.

More than 700,000 people who are eligible for a booster vaccine have yet to come forward, although a significant number of these cannot do so for three months because of infection.

It is still unclear how long it is before immunity from booster shots wanes and if a fourth jab will be needed.

Wishful thinking

David Nabarro of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said the “way this virus is behaving is that it builds up and then surges quite dramatically, and then it comes down again, and then surges again about every three or four months”.

We can expect more variants and they may not be milder or less severe. There will no answers to future scenarios next week, but we need a hospital plan soon to be ready for what comes.