First Irish blood clot case after AstraZeneca vaccine being investigated

The first clot in the brain in a woman who got the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is being investigated by the country's medicines watchdog, it was confirmed today.

The HPRA said it can confirm that it has received a case of interest, associated with the vaccine, which describes CVST, an unusual clot in the brain.

"We are following up on this report to obtain additional details and to evaluate if it is consistent with the profile of rare blood clotting events that were the focus of the recently concluded EMA safety review.

"This report will be notified to the EU’s safety database and will be considered in the context of continuous monitoring coordinated by the EMA."

"Due to confidentiality reasons, the HPRA will not be making any further comments on this case."

The case is understood to have been diagnosed in a woman in Dublin who is aged 40 years of age.

She is being treated in the Mater Hospital for the condition.

It is understood that she has been successfully treated and will be discharged in the coming days.

Yesterday the European Medicines Agency said there is a probable link between the vaccine and very rare cases of blood clots.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee is meeting today and tomorrow to assess if new guidelines around the vaccine should be introduced here.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee is meeting today and tomorrow to assess if new guidelines around the vaccine should be introduced here.

