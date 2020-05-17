Ferrari reopens factories with strict safety rules as Italy gets back to work

Restarting the engines: The Ferrari Monza SP2 is among the supercars produced in Maranello and Modena in northern Italy.

With a top speed of 299kmh, it takes a lot to stop a Ferrari Monza SP2.

But production of the Monza and other supercars in Ferrari's stable came to a shuddering halt in March when coronavirus swept through Italy. The virus was most severe in the north of the country, including the region of Emilia-Romagna, where Ferrari has had its headquarters since 1943.

Like tens of thousands of other enterprises, its factories in Maranello and Modena had to be shut down.

But after lying idle for nearly two months, they have reopened and have resumed full production of the Monza SP2, which costs about €1.5m, as well as the similarly sinuous 812 GTS Spider and the F8 Tributo.

The relaunch of Italian industry, from car manufacturing to design, fashion, furniture and food, cannot come soon enough.

Italy's industrial production fell by 28pc in March due to lockdown - the steepest decline on record - and the overall economy is expected to contract by 9.5pc this year.

Ferrari has come up with innovative ways to stop the spread of Covid-19 at its plants. When its 4,500 employees turn up for work, they step on to mats impregnated with gel to disinfect their shoes. Temperature scanners check to see whether workers have a fever.

As part of a relaunch that Ferrari has named "Back on Track", doors have been adapted to open with elbows rather than hands, to minimise the risk of the virus spreading. Even the pens of visiting journalists are disinfected.

In the canteen, there are Plexiglass screens between tables and meal times are staggered. There are separate entry and exit points for changing rooms. Employees eat at the same spot at the same table each day to make contact tracing easier if someone contracts the virus.

"We've been trying to anticipate the virus - to predict what will happen in two months' time," said Michele Antoniazzi, Ferrari's chief of human resources and head of its anti-Covid-19 task force. "In one way, we were lucky. Colleagues who returned from our office in China in January were telling us about cities under lockdown and closed factories."

The measures have reassured employees as they return to work.

"After seven weeks of being stuck at home, I couldn't wait to get back," said Piero, a 35-year-old employee.

"If you are professional and well-organised, you can beat the virus."

Having lost production of 2,000 cars during the shutdown, Ferrari is eager to make up for lost time.

As part of a voluntary programme, 97pc of staff have submitted to blood tests. If positive, a swab test confirms whether they have the virus. For workers with Covid-19 who want to recover away from home - perhaps because they live with elderly parents - Ferrari provides free board and lodging, with medical assistance.

The blood tests have been extended beyond the bounds of the factories to encompass relatives, contractors and local residents - around 18,000 people in all. Ferrari will not say how much it has cost, but a spokesman said: "We don't see it as a cost but as an investment."

Thousands of restaurants, bars and hairdressers will also have to wrestle with social distancing rules when they reopen across the country today.

The government has decreed a two-metre gap between restaurant tables, but many owners say the rules spell ruin, drastically reducing the number of possible customers.

The owner of Harry's Bar, a celebrated watering hole on the banks of the Grand Canal in Venice, fears it may not be worth reopening.

"Our capacity will be reduced from 150 covers to 10. What am I going to do with my 75 employees?" Arrigo Cipriani (88) said. He is also opposed to waiters having to wear face masks. "Absolutely not. Clients want to see a person in front of them, not a robot." (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Irish Independent