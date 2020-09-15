Feeling in Germany is that war on virus is being won

Germany's top virologist, Christian Drosten, is back with his popular podcast after his summer holiday - essential listening wherever you are, although it's in the German language.

He is causing quite a stir, calling for shorter quarantine periods and saying how wearing a mask can not only save your life, it can also reduce comments about halitosis, which is more commonly known as bad breath.

"With bad breath, these are aerosols. If two co-workers meet at a buffet without a mask, the other one notices the bad breath. But they don't notice if they are wearing a mask," Prof Drosten said on the podcast.

His good looks and irascible charm have made him a rock star in Germany. Not too many virologists can lay claim to that, although our own Dr Ronan Glynn has a swelling fanbase. Germany has had relatively low Covid-19 infection and death rates - 249,000 confirmed cases and 9,322 fatalities.

The government's proactive measures to slow the spread were largely orchestrated by Prof Drosten. Estimates are that, without early testing and research, between 50,000 to 100,000 more coronavirus deaths would have occurred in Germany.

Combined with the view that Chancellor Angela Merkel acted decisively, and wariness about a second wave notwithstanding, the overall feeling in Germany is that the war on coronavirus is being won.

Schools are back and most people are back at work, within certain constraints.

There are cases in schools, but they are quickly isolated and dealt with.

The sight of face masks on the tram and subway network remind us that things are not normal. As does news that the police unit responsible for handling burglaries in downtown Berlin has all been quarantined. There are also perspex "spit guards" dividing workspaces in offices and factories, and the regular reminders to socially distance and wear masks.

And it's not just bad-breath analogies. Prof Drosten, of the Charité research hospital in Berlin, has suggested shortening the quarantine period for people suspected of having Covid-19 from 14 days to five days.

"There's already a thesis that after five days we say the infectious period is actually over. What can you do, in reality, so that you don't have a de facto lockdown? It's no use having all kinds of school classes, all kinds of workplaces under weeks of quarantine," he said.

Of course, the recent sight of thousands of people protesting at the Brandenburg Gate against measures to slow the spread of the virus is not a good look.

The protesters were a weird mix of neo-Nazis, tinfoil hat-wearing conspiracy theorists, supporters of the anti-vaccination movement, and old-school hippies.

But there were also some people in attendance worried about their livelihoods.

They waved banners saying "dictatorship disguised as health policy - beware", "corona is a political ghost" and "we want our life back".

The demonstrators are really only fringe elements when you look at the polls.

Two-thirds of Germans are satisfied with what they see as how Mrs Merkel's governing grand coalition of her Christian Democrats (CDU), the allied Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) and the Social Democrats (SPD) has handled the crisis. Not since 1997 has such a large proportion of Germany's population been so satisfied with the ­government.

And Mrs Merkel herself is widely viewed as having handled the crisis well. She enters her final year as chancellor with an impressive 72pc approval rating.

Her background as a scientist, plus her uncanny ability to assess the broader sentiment of the people, has served her well.

Germany's success was achieved without keeping elderly people locked in, though the average age of people who die from the pandemic is 81, so perhaps Ireland's move for a strong lockdown of older people was the right one.

The ambiguity about face masks that one experiences in Ireland is shared in Germany. Even Prof Drosten admits the face mask issue is "complex".

Some 55pc of respondents oppose French-style mandatory-mask rules for the workplace. And 66pc are against mandatory face masks in classrooms for schoolchildren.

In practice, schoolchildren wear masks most of the time when they are not sitting at their desks and social distancing is strictly enforced.

The area Germany has done best in is probably that of testing. Prof Drosten's unit at the Charité developed one of the world's first diagnostic tests for the virus, and they made it quickly available to the whole country and beyond, including Ireland.

Manufacturing switched to test kits. They quickly made it available to the country's public hospitals and research laboratories, as well as a nationwide network of about 200 privately owned labs.