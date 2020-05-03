| 7.4°C Dublin

Fears young mothers will lose their jobs as many crèches go to the wall during crisis

Anne-Marie Walsh

A childcare shortage looms as crèches close down and others will not reopen after the Covid-19 crisis.

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone said the Government is doing all it can to avoid widespread closures.

But in an internal department briefing document, she warns that capacity will be lost in the sector due to the coronavirus crisis.

