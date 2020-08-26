Fears of another local lockdown after Covid-19 outbreak at meat plant in Tipperary

CONCERN is growing about another potential lockdown after a meat plant in Co Tipperary confirmed 22 staff and 16 close contacts had contracted Covid-19.

Meat processing giant ABP told Independent.ie it was notified of the cases at its Cahir, Co Tipperary processing facility following the screening of 460 staff.

The company said: “The tests were carried out after consultation with the HSE and with their full approval and guidance.”

Read More

Now there are concerns in the local community, given clusters in other meat plants were followed by lockdowns.

Local councillor Andy Moloney said: “People are concerned there are numbers locally.

“Lockdowns are a concern. But it’s up to all the local authorities and all the different committees to get together and support the county when we get a handle on this.

“We have to live with Covid for the foreseeable future but we need to respect it and we need support.

“We are dependent on the authorities to guide us through this and at times you would wonder with mixed messages but we hope the HSE will get us through this.

“Because APB has kept people informed of what’s going on, we are hopeful they will get past this situation.”

APB said: “In line with Covid-19 protocols all close contacts of those impacted are currently self-isolating.

“Testing of close contacts of positive cases at the plant by the HSE has identified an additional 16 cases.

“As a precaution the site has been operating at a limited capacity since the first positive test on August 14. The company continues to work in close collaboration with the HSE.”

The firm, which has a string of facilities across Ireland, Northern Ireland, England and Scotland, added that it had been operating “a variety of industry leading protection measures as part of a company-wide initiative that began in March.”

These measures include limiting site access to essential personnel, temperature checks at the entry to the site, staggered break times, perspex partitions “where appropriate”, social distancing measures in canteens and all other communal spaces as well as detailed protocols for colleagues who display any symptoms.

“ABP is continuously evolving and improving its measures to ensure safety at all its sites,” a spokesperson said.

“Staff safety and public health is our priority and ABP will continue to work proactively and take direction and guidance from both the HSE and the HSA in relation to the matter.”

The Department of Health said it had been informed of 31 positive cases in Co Tipperary, over a third of the 92 nationwide.

ABP last week had two positive cases confirmed at its plant in Clones in Co Monaghan.

A mushroom production operation in Co Tipperary which had around 29 cases last week, expects a small number of positive results, RTÉ reported.

Production at Walsh Mushrooms in Golden is suspended while testing is carried out. Up to 170 are employed at the facility.

Independent.ie has reached out to Walsh Mushrooms for comment.

Read More

Online Editors