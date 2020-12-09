| 3.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Family’s delight as ‘Auntie Peggy’ becomes first in the world to receive Covid-19 vaccine

'I feel so privileged,' says retired gran from Fermanagh

Proud: Margaret Keenan is applauded by staff at University Hospital Coventry as she returns to her ward after becoming the first person in Britain to get the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine. Photo: Jacob King/Pool via REUTERS Expand

Close

Proud: Margaret Keenan is applauded by staff at University Hospital Coventry as she returns to her ward after becoming the first person in Britain to get the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine. Photo: Jacob King/Pool via REUTERS

Proud: Margaret Keenan is applauded by staff at University Hospital Coventry as she returns to her ward after becoming the first person in Britain to get the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine. Photo: Jacob King/Pool via REUTERS

REUTERS

Proud: Margaret Keenan is applauded by staff at University Hospital Coventry as she returns to her ward after becoming the first person in Britain to get the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine. Photo: Jacob King/Pool via REUTERS

Claire McNeilly

The niece of the first recipient of the Covid-19 vaccine has spoken of her immense pride at “Auntie Peggy” becoming world-famous.

Margaret Keenan, who is originally from Enniskillen, was given the injection early yesterday morning – the first of many doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab that will be dispensed to nearly a million people across the UK over the next few weeks.

Coventry-based Mrs Keenan, who will turn 91 on December 15, has lived in England for more than 60 years, but has many relatives in Ireland.

Privacy