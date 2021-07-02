Families of those who died in Covid outbreak at Louth nursing home say calls for public inquiry ‘bolstered’ by latest revelations

BEREAVED families of those who died during a deadly Covid-19 outbreak in a Co Louth nursing home say their calls for a public inquiry have been “bolstered” by the revelations in the latest RTÉ Investigates programme on nursing homes.

In a statement, some of the families who lost loved ones during the Covid-19 outbreak in Dealgan House in April and May 2020 say they are “saddened, but not surprised” by the content of last night’s program.

The Dundalk families said the programme only “bolsters the inalienable need for a public inquiry’ into nursing homes.”

A number of whistleblowers featured in the expose on the first three waves of Covid 19 as it swept through nursing homes, as well as Care Champions, an advocacy group with over 5000 members.

‘We watched with sadness, but not surprise, the RTÉ Investigates programme on the nursing home sector,” said a spokesperson for the Dealgan House families.

“It showed how tragic events unfolded because of the weak policies in place around the private nursing home sector. Our concerns about what was happening in Dealgan House were raised with TDs, HIQA, the HSE and others and, even today, more than 14 months after the tragedy in Dealgan, we continue to have to navigate the web of agencies and organisations that have ‘part-responsibility’ for those in nursing home care.”

‘Trying to gather pieces of information, through Freedom of Information requests, to put together a picture of what happened in Dealgan has been time-consuming and frustrating to say the least.

‘The efforts we have made as families have been done against the very difficult background of our personal grief at losing our loved ones.”

Dealgan House was one of the worst hit nursing homes during the first wave of the pandemic, with more than 20 residents dying from Covid-19.

In June last year, Vivienne McNally spoke to the Irish Independent about the death of her father Dominic, who passed away in the home on April 11, 2020.

“Since our father’s death we have just felt that his loss has just been written off,” she said at the time.

“I get the feeling that because he was elderly and he was in a home it’s a case of, ‘Oh well sure he was going to die anyway.’

A subsequent report by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) on Dealgan House found there were staffing shortages, poor communication and in some instances a lack of adherence to infection control measures at the facility. The inspection report said families were not afforded the opportunity to be with their loved ones when they were dying and many were traumatised by what happened.

In statement Dealgan nursing home said that those who died were “ all cherished members of the Dealgan House community.”

“We were, and continue to be deeply saddened and traumatised by their passing from Covid 19.”

In their statement following the Prime Time program, the Dealgan families said they “ continue to call for a public inquiry into the events in Dealgan House last year to ensure that the truth of what happened is revealed.”

“We continue to wait for a formal decision from the coroner in Louth about whether inquests will be held into the deaths of our loved ones,” said a spokesperson for the group.

“We continue to wait for a substantive response from Health Minister Stephen Donnelly about our pleas for a public inquiry, despite having met him to put our case to him in October last year.

“Since then, hundreds more people have died in nursing homes and it is long past time that the State faces up to the fact that there are huge gaps in the legislative framework to protect those who are residents in nursing homes.

“We add our call to those from myriad other organisations for a public inquiry. The truth must be discovered, heard and learned from.”