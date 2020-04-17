| 11.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Facebook takes action against Irish anti-5G activists

Sabotage: A Garda forensics officer at the scene of the fire at a mast near Letterkenny hospital Expand

Close

Sabotage: A Garda forensics officer at the scene of the fire at a mast near Letterkenny hospital

Sabotage: A Garda forensics officer at the scene of the fire at a mast near Letterkenny hospital

Sabotage: A Garda forensics officer at the scene of the fire at a mast near Letterkenny hospital

Adrian Weckler

Facebook has taken action against posts by Irish anti-5G activists who said that masts “should all be burned down” and that “a 22 or a good slingshot” would “sort out” telecoms engineers erecting them.

Comments on the ‘Stop 5G Letterkenny’ Facebook page have been removed after the Irish Independent highlighted the intimidatory remarks this week.

A comment advising that a “22 or a good slingshot” would “sort” engineers was posted days before an Eir mast in Letterkenny was vandalised through arson last Sunday. The mast was being upgraded to give extra 4G mobile capacity for the local hospital.