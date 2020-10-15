'Extremely anxious about what lies ahead' - non-Covid procedures cancelled as more patients are admitted with virus

Cork University Hospital, the Mercy Hospital in Cork, Letterkenny Hospital and Cavan Hospital are all under growing pressure (Stock photo)

Some hospitals are already having to dig into their surge capacity and cancel non-Covid procedures as the numbers of patients admitted with the virus continue to rise.

Cork University Hospital, the Mercy Hospital in Cork, Letterkenny Hospital and Cavan Hospital are all under growing pressure, a HSE briefing was told.

There are 238 patients with the virus in hospital, a rise of 24 on last night with 29 in intensive care, HSE chief Paul Reid said.

One on four of those admitted to hospital between since the end of September were under 35 years old.

Around 27pc were in the 35-64 year age brackets and 47pc were over 65.

Among those admitted to intensive care nine were aged 35-64.

He warned that hospitals are “extremely anxious about what lies ahead, particularly in November.”

Clinical director Dr Colm Henry said there is another delay in delivery of the third batch of flu vaccines.

The HSE ordered 1.4million vaccines and around 75pc have been delivered.

A fourth batch of deliveries is now needed and there are high levels of demand for the jab.

The briefing heard that the HSE has serious concerns about one nursing home at the centre of an outbreak and is providing support.

There are 25 other nursing homes in the “amber” category which are receiving enhanced support, up from sixteen a month ago.

So far tests have been carried out on children and staff in 384 schools.

Overall 9,345 pupils and teachers have been tested but the positivity rate is low at 1.9pc.

