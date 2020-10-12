Extreme confusion most common Covid-19 symptom in frail older adults, new research discovers

Extreme confusion or 'delirium' is more common than any other Covid-19 symptom in frail older adults, a new study has revealed.

A research team at Kings College London, which includes Dubliner Dr Mary Ní Lochlainn, has discovered that new-onset confusion or delirium is an important symptom of Covid-19, especially in those who are frail.

Out of the hospital patients they studied almost one-fifth had confusion as the only presenting feature of the disease.

Data from more than 800 people over the age of 65 were analysed, which included 322 patients in hospital with Covid-19 and 535 people at home with a positive result using an app on behalf of friends and family.

The researchers found that older adults admitted to hospital who were classified as frail were more likely to have had delirium as one of their symptoms, compared with people of the same age who were not frail.

Possible delirium was defined as having any symptoms of confusion, disorientation or drowsiness.

Among over-65s using the app, delirium was also more common in frailer people with Covid-19 compared with more robust people of the same age with the infection.

“This finding will be of particular importance in nursing homes where the staff can look out for confusion or changes in behaviour amongst residents,” Dr Ní Lochlainn said.

“Current guidance in Ireland does not include confusion as a symptom to prompt testing. Doctors and carers should lookout for signs of confusion or strange behaviour in frail older people because it could be an early warning sign of Covid-19.

“Even if they have no cough or fever, delirium is more common in vulnerable over-65s than other, fitter people of the same age.”

It is not yet clear why Covid-19 may cause extreme confusion or delirium.

