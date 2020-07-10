| 8.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Extending the rent freeze and ban on evictions 'could be illegal'

Government may face legal challenge if it tries to lengthen emergency measures that run out in days

The revelation casts serious doubt over newly appointed Housing Minister Darragh O&rsquo;Brien&rsquo;s commitment to extend the ban on rent increases and evictions until October. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins Expand

Close

The revelation casts serious doubt over newly appointed Housing Minister Darragh O&rsquo;Brien&rsquo;s commitment to extend the ban on rent increases and evictions until October. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

The revelation casts serious doubt over newly appointed Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien’s commitment to extend the ban on rent increases and evictions until October. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

The revelation casts serious doubt over newly appointed Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien’s commitment to extend the ban on rent increases and evictions until October. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

Philip Ryan Twitter Email

An extension of the rent freeze and eviction ban beyond July 20 may not be legally possible, it has emerged.

Former attorney general Séamus Woulfe warned the last government that an extension of the Covid-19 emergency measures may not be permitted under existing legislation and could face a legal challenge.

The revelation casts serious doubt over newly appointed Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien's commitment to extend the ban on rent increases and evictions until October.

Related Content

Driving ban: Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Comment Premium

Fionnán Sheahan Opinion Tales of ministers and a Government afraid of the social media Wild West

It was unquestionably a rough week for Barry Cowen. The Agriculture Minister found himself under an "intense spotlight ... and on the shame, more importantly the shame, of drink-driving". Still, it could have been worse for him politically. He's being driven around as a Cabinet minister this weekend. The allegations about his drink-driving ban, provisional licence and speeding were being pursued weeks earlier before the new Cabinet was appointed. The chilling effect of our defamation laws meant it was exceptionally difficult to verify the story.