Explainer: why you should start making a list of people who you want in your lockdown 'social bubble'

The Government’s autumn Covid-19 lockdown is expected to borrow the idea of ‘social bubbles’. These were first adopted in New Zealand, and later in the UK, to ease the burden of isolation and loneliness.

New Zealand’s bubble rules are quite relaxed and the UK has adopted a stricter version.

It is still unclear what the social bubble will look like here but it is expected to be quite strict given the escalating spread of the virus and the evidence that households mixing with each other is at the root of a lot of infection.

Living alone

If this lockdown is to work as quickly as possible, we all have to ration our social interactions to help stop the spread of coronavirus. Central to the objective of the bubble is to make life easier for people living alone who need support and company. Currently, there is a ban on household visits, with the exception of compassionate grounds. A social bubble would allow a small number of people to form a network.

UK version

In the UK, ‘support bubbles’ allow adults, including those over 70, living alone or single parents living with children under the age of 18, to mix with one other household.

They can interact as though they were one.

This means those in a bubble are allowed to spend time together indoors. They are not required to follow the two-metre rule. Overnight stays are allowed.

Public health doctors here would err on the side of advising people to follow social distancing and wear a mask if possible. If any children at home are over 18, you can't form a bubble.

Members of bubble

Older people living alone can form a bubble with the household of an adult son or daughter.

Single parents can team up with their own parents, allowing them to share childcare duties.

Couples who do not live together are also able to visit and to stay with each other.

If one member of a couple shares an apartment or house with one or more other people, they can form a support bubble with their partner. The partner has to live alone.

But if their partner also shares their home with others, the couple cannot form a support bubble.

Two single friends, each living alone, could bubble up.

Someone in a house-share could bubble up but then their housemates would not be allowed to form their own bubbles with other people.

Same area

Ideally, the bubble should involve people who live in the same area. This will help to prevent the virus spreading from an area where there might be a higher rate of infection.

That may not be possible if a son or daughter has made their home some miles away.

Once you form a social bubble, that’s it, you cannot enter another one. You need to continue to follow social distancing guidance with people outside of your household or bubble.

This is critical to keeping you, your family and friends as safe as possible.

Symptoms

If anyone in the bubble develops symptoms or tests positive for coronavirus, you are a close contact and should get tested. You have to self-isolate immediately.

If you share custody of your child, and you and your child’s other parent are in separate bubbles, members of both bubbles should stay at home if someone develops symptoms.

This is critical to controlling the virus, as it will help to stop it spreading across multiple households.

New Zealand

In New Zealand, people can form bubbles of up to 10, who can interact without having to wear a mask or socially distance. These people must be close family, local friends, caregivers, or those from a single-person household. Many believe the more lenient rules have made people more likely to stick to them.

Travel

You can travel to and from another household in your bubble, but it's still best to avoid public transport. It might therefore be easier to be in a bubble with a household close to you.

The more people you spend time with, the higher the risk of infection from coronavirus. So, while there are no rules on the size of the household you can join up with, it's safer to make a bubble with a smaller group of people.

Before you form your bubble, think about any potential risks to your health. For example, is there anyone in certain households who is more exposed to the virus, such as healthcare workers?

Taking care

Everyone in a bubble should take extra care when meeting up with people outside of the bubble. This includes maintaining a distance of at least two metres and following proper hygiene measures, including washing your hands frequently with warm water and soap.