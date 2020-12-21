Explainer: Why the battle to halt the new strain of Covid-19 will change our lives yet again

If there is anything we have learned in this pandemic, it’s that if any potential danger looms, don’t wait until all the evidence is in.

Act fast, even if it is seen as an overreaction in time.

The emergence of the new strain of Covid-19 has sparked a panic almost as strong as the early days of the arrival of the virus, and it could have a major impact on how we manage Covid-19 – not just over Christmas and the New Year, but well into 2021.

The virus is sprinting ahead again. The new strain is probably already here in Ireland and the urgent aim now is to slow its advance.

European alert

Countries were issued an alert today by the European Centre for Disease Control to bring in timely measures to prevent and control its spread. The new strain of virus has not yet been detected in the Republic, but that does not mean it is not here.

Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster said it is likely to be in the north and four possible cases are being investigated.

The Government put in place a 48-hour passenger travel ban from the UK yesterday and this is expected to be extended. But it may just be the beginning of the new battle against this mutant strain.

Read More

Christmas and New Year

The big dilemma now for public health officials is whether to tighten restrictions around Christmas and the New Year. Instead of allowing visitors to a home from two other households, should that be reduced to one or none at all?

Inter-county travel is currently permitted and the proposal was to allow this until January 6. This is now highly unlikely to be permitted until that date as it is certain to allow for the spread of the virus across the country.

Pubs and restaurants are due to stay open until around December 30, and that may also need to be reviewed. The new strain has happened at the worst possible time of the year with such intense mixing and the country is already heading into more perilous territory.

Over 65s

The clear message from chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan yesterday was the risk to people over 65 in Christmas gatherings, where there are others who have been socialising in recent days or weeks. For any household with this kind of mix, the plea is to cancel your plans. The chances of somebody vulnerable getting the virus have increased if the new faster-spreading strain is in the midst.

The virus is spreading among all age groups and it has jumped among the 19-44 year age groups. The big fear is that is will be spread among those most susceptible to it and they will end up hospitalised and intensive care after Christmas with more unnecessary deaths.

R number

The country has now learned that any increase in the R number above 1 is bad news. Last week the R number here was 1.1 to 1.3, or maybe higher. This new strain of the virus is known to increase it by 0.4. If the R number is above 1 the number of cases increases exponentially.

Avoiding the new strain

The basics of prevention remain the same. Keep your distance from people, meet as few people as possible, wear a mask and use hand sanitiser or wash your hands. The same rules apply.

The new strain is not believed to be more virulent and make people sicker. But because it is easier to catch, the chances of more vulnerable people getting it increases and that in turn will lead to a rise in severe illness.

Vaccine on the horizon

All of this fear about the new strain would be even more disheartening if the vaccine was not on its way. The European Medicines Agency looks set to recommend the Pfizer vaccine be given the green light today.

The first batches should arrive here next week but it will be months before there is enough to protect a large number of people who have most to fear from getting the virus. The more vaccine we get, the more likely we are to win the race against the virus.

The new strain and the vaccine

The consensus is that the new strain does not impact the effectiveness of the vaccine. Scientists are now growing the new strain in the lab to investigate how it reacts to the vaccine and this is likely to take two weeks.