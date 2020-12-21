| 8.8°C Dublin

Explainer: Why the battle to halt the new strain of Covid-19 will change our lives yet again

There is a good chance restrictions to curb the spread of the virus will be strengthened further in the days ahead

The Government put in place a 48-hour passenger travel ban from the UK yesterday and this is expected to be extended. Photo: PA Expand

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

If there is anything we have learned in this pandemic, it’s that if any potential danger looms, don’t wait until all the evidence is in.

Act fast, even if it is seen as an overreaction in time.

The emergence of the new strain of Covid-19 has sparked a panic almost as strong as the early days of the arrival of the virus, and it could have a major impact on how we manage Covid-19 – not just over Christmas and the New Year, but well into 2021.

