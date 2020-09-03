Explainer: What’s going on with 'wet' pubs and when will they reopen?

There’s growing pressure both within Government and from vintners’ groups to allow so-called ‘wet pubs’ to reopen almost six months after they were shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, new laws giving gardaí powers to temporarily close pubs that breach Covid-19 regulations are in the process of being passed by the Oireachtas.

A: ‘Wet’ pubs are those that don’t also serve food and there are around 3,500 in that category. All pubs were closed the weekend before St Patrick’s Day as the number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland began to rise.

A widely shared social media video that emerged in the days preceding this, one that showed revellers in a packed Dublin pub singing Sweet Caroline and the lyrics "reaching out, touching me, touching you” didn’t help. Pubs that serve food – specifically a substantial meal costing more than €9 were allowed to reopen at the end of June as the number of Covid-19 cases dropped. Time limits and social distancing also applied in those premises but ‘wet’ pubs – many of which are in rural Ireland – had to stay shut.

Read More

Q: What’s happened since?

A: There have been two false starts in the reopening of ‘wet’ pubs. There were plans for them to open on August 10. However, five days before this, the Government announced this would not happen. Taoiseach Micheál Martin said at the time he knew the decision came as a blow to publicans but blamed the pandemic, saying:

“This virus is taking away their ability to earn a living.” A new date for a potential reopening was set for last Monday, August 31, but that also didn’t happen. Last week Tánaiste Leo Varadkar acknowledged that Ireland is the only country in Europe with ‘wet’ pubs fully closed and he said the Government was working with public health advisers to come up with protocols to allow them to reopen. He said the Government couldn’t put a date on when ‘wet’ pubs would reopen as he announced €16m in new financial supports.

Q: Were publicans happy with this?

A: In a word, no. The Licensed Vintners Association and the Vintners Federation of Ireland reacted saying "we asked for support not sympathy and the Government has given us crumbs".

Q: What about the crackdown on pubs that are open?

A: The Dáil is this week working on passing a new law that will give gardaí the power to temporarily close pubs that breach Covid-19 restrictions. Justice Minister Helen McEntee has said that pubs flouting the regulations are risking the health and lives of their customers and the wider public, though she said most were in compliance

.

Expand Close The Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee. Photo: Julien Behal / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee. Photo: Julien Behal

Under the legislation a Garda superintendent can make an immediate closure order for the remainder of the day if a pub fails to comply with an officer’s instruction. Gardaí can also apply to the district court for closure orders of three, seven or 30 days if there are repeated failures by the business to comply with directions. There are provisions for publicans to appeal the orders.

Q: What has the response been?

A: The bill overwhelmingly passed second stage in the Dáil with just ten TDs voting against it. Rural independent TDs are among those who were vehemently opposed, describing the new law as “absolutely scandalous”, an attempt at a “police state” and “draconian”.

Kerry independent Danny Healy-Rae spoke out about it again today claiming Ireland is becoming "like the dictatorships in Russia and other places".

Q: What does the Government say?

A: Government ministers and TDs have argued that giving gardaí these new powers can pave the way for the eventual reopening of ‘wet’ pubs. During today’s Dáil debate Richard Bruton said: "My view is a framework under which we can start to open pubs and to have the lifting of some of the restrictions that have been very difficult to manage in a safe way."

Expand Close Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. Photo: Steve Humphreys/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo REUTERS / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. Photo: Steve Humphreys/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

He said it was being portrayed as a means to ensure the pubs stay closed when it's "quite the opposite". Mr Varadkar, meanwhile, told a Fine Gael meeting that publicans should be given a chance to show they can reopen safely. Mr Martin today suggested that guidance on the reopening of all pubs will be forthcoming soon, but has not said when customers will be allowed in again.

Q: What do the public health authorities make of all this?

A: The HSE’s clinical director Dr Colm Henry said today that now is not the right time to reopen pubs. He said the combination of alcohol, congregated settings and being indoors in a pub represented a Covid-19 risk. The reopening of schools and a rise in spread of the virus, with a 14-day incidence of 33 per 100,000, as well as an increase in infections in older people means that “now is not the time to reopen pubs,” he added.

Q: So when will ‘wet’ pubs reopen?

A: That, for now, remains an open question.