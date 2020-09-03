| 15.8°C Dublin

Explainer: What’s going on with 'wet' pubs and when will they reopen?

What exactly is a ‘wet’ pub? How do they figure in the fight against Covid? And what are Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar doing to get them open again?

The Government has twice postponed the reopening of so called &quot;wet pubs&quot; due to concerns it could lead to a rise in new coronavirus cases. (stock image) Expand

The Government has twice postponed the reopening of so called &quot;wet pubs&quot; due to concerns it could lead to a rise in new coronavirus cases. (stock image)

Cormac McQuinn

There’s growing pressure both within Government and from vintners’ groups to allow so-called ‘wet pubs’ to reopen almost six months after they were shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, new laws giving gardaí powers to temporarily close pubs that breach Covid-19 regulations are in the process of being passed by the Oireachtas.

Q: What’s a ‘wet’ pub?

A: ‘Wet’ pubs are those that don’t also serve food and there are around 3,500 in that category. All pubs were closed the weekend before St Patrick’s Day as the number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland began to rise.