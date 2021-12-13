Explainer: What you need to know as Ireland’s vaccine booster plan is set to be revealed this week

IRELAND’S own Plan B (for boosters) will be unveiled this week, setting out when people under 50 can expect to be offered a shot.

The UK is also promising a booster for every adult by the end of the month as it faces a potential “tidal wave” of the Omicron variant.

Boosters have moved to the front of our line of defence against this highly infectious form of the virus.

In the latest race between the vaccine and the variant, which is likely to win?

Home-grown campaign

Here, well over 1.1 million people now have received a booster shot or additional dose. These include the most vulnerable groups, through age or underlying illness, who are most at risk if they get Covid-19.

The Indo Daily: Vaccines for kids – what parents should know

Read More

It means that as Omicron inevitably picks up speed here – coupled with increased threat from Christmas socialising – there is a good level of additional protection among the oldest age groups in particular.

Around 305,000 healthcare workers, many in the frontline who are more likely to be exposed to the virus through their work, have had around 220,000 booster shots so far.

Setting targets

The aim is to have around 1.5 million people boosted by Christmas.

The week before last, 217,000 shots were administered.

That will have risen further last week and a major push will be needed before Christmas Day.

The HSE is due to extend the opening times of some walk-in clinics, but it must juggle this with people who have received appointments, including the medically vulnerable.

In the queue

More people in their 60s are now crossing the five-month threshold stage and are eligible for a booster jab. Last week, 162,700 of 60 to 69-year-olds were boosted. They are among the people who would have availed of walk-in clinics in recent days.

There are another 389,000 people in their 50s and they were also seen in large numbers at centres, particularly over the weekend.

Next in line

The high volume in the aforementioned priority categories highlights the difficulty of moving to people in their 40s at this point.

Most of those will be boosted in January. More GPs, who were only boosting the over-70s, are agreeing to move into younger age groups along with pharmacists.

Children’s vaccines

The roll-out of first and second doses to five to 11-year-olds must also be managed. The first deliveries are due this week and first in line will be children in vulnerable categories with an illness or living in a household with someone who is immunocompromised.

Omicron in Ireland

Ten cases of the new variant Omicron have now been detected here.

The real number of cases is likely to be higher.

It has been detected in Dublin, Meath and Longford. Scientists believe it will be widespread in another month and this will be impacted by travel around Christmas.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Paul Givan said today that the North must prepare for a “storm of Omicron” cases.

UK booster campaign

The UK’s decision to ramp up its booster roll-out is good news for Ireland because of the traffic back and forth, particularly during Christmas.

It has reduced the six-month gap since full vaccination to three months for a booster.

Already, people coming here from the UK are being asked to take antigen tests for five consecutive days after their arrival here.

There were signs today that NHS booster centres were overwhelmed and it remains to be seen how it can deliver on its targets.

Omicron latest

The indications so far suggest that Omicron may be less severe, but one person with the variant has died in the UK.

We know there is always a lag between infection and hospitalisations.

Even a smaller number of people who are very ill will amount to a significant toll if there is a large level of infection.