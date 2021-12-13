| 6.8°C Dublin

Explainer: What you need to know as Ireland’s vaccine booster plan is set to be revealed this week

People queue up for their booster dose at Fairyhouse vaccination centre, Co Meath, at the weekend. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin Expand

People queue up for their booster dose at Fairyhouse vaccination centre, Co Meath, at the weekend. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Eilish O'Regan

IRELAND’S own Plan B (for boosters) will be unveiled this week, setting out when people under 50 can expect to be offered a shot.

The UK is also promising a booster for every adult by the end of the month as it faces a potential “tidal wave” of the Omicron variant.

