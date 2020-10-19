| 11.8°C Dublin

Explainer: What will Level 4 Plus under the 'Plan for Living With Covid-19' be like?

Elements of Level 5 the Government are expected to adopt include the closure of all &lsquo;non-essential businesses Expand

Luke Byrne Twitter Email

The Government’s plan to put the entire country under Level 3 lockdown failed, with the number of new cases of Covd-19 continuing to soar.

It’s just a fortnight since the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) recommended moving immediately to Level 5, but what the Government is planning to announce today has been branded ‘Level 4 Plus’.

What will that mean?

