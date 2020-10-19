Explainer: What will Level 4 Plus under the 'Plan for Living With Covid-19' be like?

The Government’s plan to put the entire country under Level 3 lockdown failed, with the number of new cases of Covd-19 continuing to soar.

It’s just a fortnight since the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) recommended moving immediately to Level 5, but what the Government is planning to announce today has been branded ‘Level 4 Plus’.

What will that mean?

Schools

Under the original Level 5 plan, the decision on whether to keep schools open was to be made “based on the situation and evidence at time.”

It’s understood that the measures to be announced will see schools and creches remain open.

Sports

At the time the new ‘Living with Covid-19’ lockdown levels strategy was announced, Level 5 was to mean no sports of any kind taking place.

However, ministers are considering allowing elite sports, such as the GAA championship and horse racing, to continue.

This would be in line with what was proposed for Level 4 and would come despite anecdotal evidence suggesting that GAA events in particular have led to groups of supporters gathering and spreading the virus.

Shops and Businesses

Elements of Level 5 the Government are expected to adopt include the closure of all ‘non-essential businesses,’ including bars, restaurants – takeaway and delivery would be allowed – and gyms .

Under Level 4, cafés and restaurants would have been allowed to stay open, but allow outdoor dining only with a maximum of 15 people.

Construction sites and manufacturing companies are expected to stay open.

In recognition that closures would mean more hardship for affected workers, an eviction ban is also expected.

Household visits

Under both Level 4 and Level 5, household visits were banned. However the Government is likely to introduce the new concept of ‘social bubbles,’ borrowed form the New Zealand model.

This would mean that people will be permitted to expand their household bubble to include close family members, isolated people and those in need of care.

Religious events

What the Government will recommend in this area remains to be seen.

However, under both Level 4 and Level 5 only six people are allowed to attend weddings.

Up to 25 mourners can attend a funeral under Level 4. That number is reduced to 10 for Level 5.

Religious services are to be held online with places of worship open for private prayer under both levels.

Travel

The advice remains that non-essential travel is avoided.

New travel restrictions may see people banned from travelling beyond 5km or 10km from their home.