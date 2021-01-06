| 0.9°C Dublin

Explainer: What will happen if hospitals run out of intensive-care beds?

Eilish O'Regan

There are 73 patients in intensive care, 38 of whom are on ventilators – but numbers are rising steadily

Intensive care requires staff who have specialist skills, but these are unprecedented times. Photo: Reuters Expand

Intensive care is a mecca of hope for the most seriously ill.

But as Covid-19 surges and hospitals struggle with daily admissions of victims of the virus, the spectre looms that there will not be enough intensive-care beds left to cope with the demand.

Today there are 817 Covid-19 patients in hospital and 73 in intensive care, of whom 38 are on ventilators. The numbers hospitalised soared by 40 overnight.

