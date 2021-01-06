Explainer: What will happen if hospitals run out of intensive-care beds?

Intensive care is a mecca of hope for the most seriously ill.

But as Covid-19 surges and hospitals struggle with daily admissions of victims of the virus, the spectre looms that there will not be enough intensive-care beds left to cope with the demand.

Today there are 817 Covid-19 patients in hospital and 73 in intensive care, of whom 38 are on ventilators. The numbers hospitalised soared by 40 overnight.

At the height of the pandemic, 881 were in hospitalised and 155 in intensive care.

If the worst comes to pass, how will it impact care and what dilemmas will it present?

Critical care

Even before Covid-19 struck the health service was short of critical-care beds.

Prior to last March, there were 225 permanent intensive-care beds, although a report called for more than double that number more than a decade ago.

There are currently 286 beds. As of 8pm on Sunday night some 280 of these were open and availability is reliant on staffing. Hospitals are currently struggling with having so many staff out due to infection or because they are a close contact. The plan is to increase this number to 321 by the end of the year. There is also funding to convert 14 high-dependency beds. However, the predictions are that there could be as many as 400 Covid-19 patients needing intensive care by mid-January. Added to their number are patients who are suffering other illnesses or who have been in serious accidents.

Surge capacity

The risk of exceeding the capacity of intensive-care units also loomed in March and April but it is worse in this third wave. Last spring intensive-care staff trained around 2,000 other hospital colleagues in how to manage seriously ill patients in need of this highest level of support. In order to supplement existing intensive-care beds, they commandeered other units including pre- and post-operative theatres. The HSE said it can create around 63 of these additional intensive-care beds, bringing the number to 350. But it will still be 50 short if the expected 400 Covid-19 patients materialise. Intensive care requires staff who have specialist skills, but these are unprecedented times.

Standards of care

Patients who are looked after in temporary surge intensive-care beds may not have the same positive outcomes as a person in a permanent bed. The HSE said that with current resources, it is anticipated that best outcomes are provided when care is delivered within the baseline capacity, which is now 286 beds.

A spokeswoman said that surge plans are in place if demand exceeds this, but with the knowledge that it affects the standards of care for all critical-care patients – particularly when the surge extends beyond 350 beds. The advice to hospitals is that, where possible, demand should be controlled so as not to exceed capacity.

Winter plan

The breakdown for critical-care beds funded under the HSE’s winter plan includes six beds in University Hospital Limerick to come on stream in the first quarter of this year. These are available for use in response to surge, but staff will not be in place to open full-time until February. Two beds will become available in St Vincent’s Hospital Dublin this winter. Six more will open in the first quarter of this year across University Hospital Galway, St James’s Hospital Dublin and Cork University Hospital.

Staffing crux

According to the Intensive Care Society in the UK, an intensive-care bed without staff is like having the shell of a car with an engine fuelled and ready to go – but no driver. Doctors here also would like the public to understand what is going on in intensive-care units. Intensive-care staff are working longer and spreading themselves more thinly as the pressure rises.

The downside is that many people who were due to be admitted for surgery across the country now have to endure cancellations because of the need to keep intensive-care beds as free as possible. They have to work with hastily trained staff from other parts of the hospital who do not have the same level of expertise. The hope is that some private hospitals here may be able to take some public patients, but they also face difficulties due to staff absences.

Dilemmas

During the early part of the pandemic the word rationing appeared. There were fears that tough decisions would need to be made about who should get an intensive-care bed. Should the person most likely to survive get it before an older patient? Thankfully, those choices did not need to be made but there is no guarantee it can be avoided during this wave.