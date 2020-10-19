| 11.4°C Dublin

Explainer: What is a 'support bubble' and how will they work under Level 5 lockdown?

Limiting our interactions is key to the stopping spread of the virus

A man and a woman have a conversation on Main street, Co. Cavan, before the county moved to Level 4 of Ireland's Covid-19 plan. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A man and a woman have a conversation on Main street, Co. Cavan, before the county moved to Level 4 of Ireland's Covid-19 plan. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

The Government’s autumn Covid-19 lockdown is expected to borrow the idea of ‘social bubbles’. These were first adopted in New Zealand, and later in the UK, to ease the burden of isolation and loneliness.

New Zealand’s bubble rules are quite relaxed and the UK has adopted a stricter version.

The Irish version of the social bubble will be quite strict, given the escalating spread of the virus and the evidence that households mixing with each other is at the root of a lot of infection.

