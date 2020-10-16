| 9.3°C Dublin

Explainer: what are the differences between Level 4 and 5 of the Covid-19 guidelines?

Outdoor dining and drinking is not allowed at the higher level, while only ‘essential’ shops can open

Luke Byrne

It's just one jump from the Level 4 to Level 5 Covid-19 prevention guidelines, but there are some significant differences in what is allowed under each.

One of the main differences concerns the distance that people are allowed to travel. Level 5 will see us again told to stay home with exercise restricted to within 5km of our homes.

The lower level allows for travel within your country only, with exceptions for essential purposes such as work and education.