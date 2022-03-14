Just when we thought we were moving on from the Covid-19 pandemic comes not just a rise in cases, but the threat from a new variant.

Two weeks since the face mask mandate was lifted questions are being asked if the country removed restrictions too soon. Covid-19 is still circulating at high levels and hospital admissions have also risen.

We have been here before and now the St Patrick’s Day celebrations loom. So how worried should we be?

Rising cases

The number of people reported to be testing positive for Covid-19 is increasing. The daily figures are also likely to be an underestimate because PCR testing is now largely confined to at-risk groups and not everyone who has a positive home antigen test registers with the HSE.

What we do know is that there were a reported 16,000 positive cases reported on Friday, including 9,186 PCR confirmed tests although some related to earlier in the week. Nevertheless the trend is upwards and the antigen test total is the highest it has ever been.

Many people are getting a mild infection but there are also reports of people quite ill with symptoms although they are not sick enough to be hospitalised.

The Omicron variant is less severe with around 70.3pc of adults now boosted, so we are not back in the worst of times when Delta was dominant and levels of protection were lower.

Hospitalisations

The number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital reached 1,042 today, the highest level since January 12.

Around half of these patients generally test positive when they are admitted for another illness which still leaves a significant number who are being treated for complications of the virus.

The more Covid-19 patients are in hospital the more services are disrupted due to infection control measures which leads to closure of beds with knock-on effects on other patients. The worry is that there will be a time lag where hospitalisations will rise following the increase in infections.

Also people admitted for planned surgery who are found to be positive can have their surgery postponed for about six weeks. The highest risk is with people with very weakened immune systems while those who have yet to get a booster shot – around 500,000 – could also be in danger of getting sicker.





Read More

Intensive care

The spotlight has shifted more in recent times to the numbers of Covid-19 patients in intensive care. It is the measure of the severity of the disease.

Today there are 42 Covid patients in intensive care, an increase of one since yesterday. Last week they fell to 37 which was the lowest since mid-August.

However, overall the outlook is stable and around 57pc of these patients last week were critically ill due to the virus. A number of these patients have been in intensive care for some time.

The combination of protection from booster shots and also the less severe Omicron is reducing harm.

Variants and waning immunity

The drivers behind the rising level of infection are probably a combination of factors. Undoubtedly, the removal of the face mask mandate is playing a role. But the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron which spreads more rapidly is now prevalent here and is much easier to catch. There is also a likely waning of immunity against infection among people who have had booster shots – although they remain strong against severe disease.

New variant

The so-called Deltacron variant – a hybrid of Delta and Omicron – is now being investigated by the World Health Organisation. One of its former scientists said it is as contagious as measles which would be very high.

Deltacron has been found in France, Germany and the Netherlands in very small numbers. It has been around since January at least and so far it has not been shown to grow exponentially, although previous experience has taught the world never to underestimate a potential threat.

Some scientists believe the gene that encodes the virus’s surface protein - or spike protein - appears to be entirely from Omicron. So the protection that people have against Omicron whether through catching the virus or vaccination should provide a good shield. It would also be less likely to cause more severe disease.

It will be several weeks before there is a clearer picture. In the meantime countries need to monitor virus samples and track its course.

Read More



