| 9.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Explainer: The threat of a new Covid-19 variant and rising cases – how concerned should we be?

A jogger passes a mural in Harolds Cross in Dublin depicting a nurse during the pandemic. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie Expand

Close

A jogger passes a mural in Harolds Cross in Dublin depicting a nurse during the pandemic. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A jogger passes a mural in Harolds Cross in Dublin depicting a nurse during the pandemic. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A jogger passes a mural in Harolds Cross in Dublin depicting a nurse during the pandemic. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

Just when we thought we were moving on from the Covid-19 pandemic comes not just a rise in cases, but the threat from a new variant.

Two weeks since the face mask mandate was lifted questions are being asked if the country removed restrictions too soon. Covid-19 is still circulating at high levels and hospital admissions have also risen.

Most Watched

Privacy