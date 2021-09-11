| 14.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Explainer: The dilemmas facing parents if Covid strikes their child’s school

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

We are all living in a new experiment at this stage in the Covid-19 pandemic – none more so than schoolchildren.

This week’s dramatic revelations that around 12,000 children have been sent home from the classroom after being found to be close contacts of a confirmed case of Covid-19 was probably to be expected given the already significant levels of late-summer infection in the under-14s in particular.

It has left parents and teachers facing a new set of dilemmas around keeping a child in the classroom or sending them home in the face of the more infectious Delta variant.

Most Watched

Privacy