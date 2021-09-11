Explainer: The dilemmas facing parents if Covid strikes their child’s school

We are all living in a new experiment at this stage in the Covid-19 pandemic – none more so than schoolchildren.

This week’s dramatic revelations that around 12,000 children have been sent home from the classroom after being found to be close contacts of a confirmed case of Covid-19 was probably to be expected given the already significant levels of late-summer infection in the under-14s in particular.

It has left parents and teachers facing a new set of dilemmas around keeping a child in the classroom or sending them home in the face of the more infectious Delta variant.

School outbreaks

The firmest evidence we have about infection in schools so far is that there were twelve new Covid-19 outbreaks in schools last week involving 52 cases.

The outbreak means the virus was passed on to at least one other person. There have been cases in more than 1,011 primary schools and early education settings and in more than 630 secondary schools. There were very high levels of infection in young children and teenagers at the end of summer and some of these brought the virus with them into the classroom.

The big complication is that once a pupil has a confirmed case of the virus other classmates, deemed close contacts, are caught up in the net. And so begins another cycle of missing school and restricting movements to break any chain of transmission.

Out of school

The question now to be examined by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) next week is whether it merits keeping a child who is a close contact with no symptoms out of school for 10 days until they get a negative test.

They will have to weigh up options such as shortening restriction of movement to five days once the child has a negative test.

Even that will be onerous but it would mean they are back in the classroom earlier and their parents would face less disruption having to take time off work.

But the incubation period for the virus can take 14 days so some positive cases could be missed. In Northern Ireland, a child aged five to 17 who is a close contact is offered an early PCR test and if it is negative they can go back to school.

Gerald Barry, Assistant Professor of Virology at UCD, said alternatives could be looked at such as getting close contact pupils to do rapid antigen tests at home for 10 days, which give a quick result, and not going to school if it is positive.

Delta and schools

Public health specialists here have experience of the more infectious Delta variant spreading over the summer and how it impacted creches and some special schools which were open.

The analysis so far is that there was no marked difference. But it will take some weeks before a fuller picture emerges and primary schoolchildren have no opportunity for vaccination.

Younger children in particular are more likely to get the virus from adults rather than at school. New data from New South Wales, the Australian state experiencing the most severe Delta outbreak, found most children diagnosed with Delta experienced mild or no symptoms, with only 2pc requiring hospitalisation. Mitigation measures in Irish schools will be crucial but not all have Co2 monitors yet.

Public health doctors insist that once the infected child is removed from a class and no symptomatic pupil is left, schools should wait until a HSE team arrives, within four to seven days, to do a risk assessment.

Principals are under pressure from concerned parents once word gets out about a confirmed case.

Parents are told not to send their child to school if they have a temperature of 38C or a new cough. Most children have a very mild illness.