| 11.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Explainer: No wonder we’re confused – what should we know about the second Omicron wave?

There are 1,308 patients with Covid-19 in hospital today

A mural in Dublin of a frontline worker. Picture by Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters Expand

Close

A mural in Dublin of a frontline worker. Picture by Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

A mural in Dublin of a frontline worker. Picture by Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

A mural in Dublin of a frontline worker. Picture by Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

Ireland is in the midst of a Covid-19 resurgence but there is no need to panic. That’s the message from the Government and senior health officials for now.

The return of restrictions is not on the cards.

}

Most Watched

Privacy