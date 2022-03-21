Explainer: No wonder we’re confused – what should we know about the second Omicron wave?

Ireland is in the midst of a Covid-19 resurgence but there is no need to panic. That’s the message from the Government and senior health officials for now.

The return of restrictions is not on the cards.

It’s no wonder the public, who are hardwired over two years to expect a clampdown on freedoms as cases and hospitalisations rise, are confused.

Read More

So instead of looking back, should we be just looking forward and accept this is the reality of living with Covid?

Looking away

After two years of the pandemic and checking daily figures for infections and hospitalisations, it is to be expected that people would rather not be pressed back on that emotional treadmill.

There is also the present horror of the war in the Ukraine and worry about the cost of living to supplant it.

But the figures around Covid-19 here cannot be ignored. There are 1,308 patients with Covid-19 in hospital today, an increase of 123 on yesterday. Of these, 49 are in intensive care, down from 52 on Sunday but up from 42 last week.

Daily cases are also rising, although the figures are an underestimate. The most recent daily figures for infections before St Patrick’s Day rose to 14,096, including 5,452 PCR positive tests. The trend continues upwards.

Driving the spread

The offshoot of Omicron – the sub variant BA.2 – is now dominant here and has more or less usurped the form of virus that was infecting us in December and January. We know BA.2 is more transmissible. Combine that with our behaviour and the ending of the face mask mandate and there is little surprise more are catching it. However, it is not more severe. A study in the Lancet found the original form of Omicron has a 59pc reduced of hospitalisation compared to Delta and a 69pc lower risk of death.

Returning to normal

The latest ESRI tracker of our behaviour looked at how we are living six weeks after the January lifting of the majority of restrictions and the ending of the face mask mandate on February 28.

It found a sharp drop in mask-wearing days after they were no longer compulsory in shops and on public transport. At that point, almost two in three said they would continue to wear a mask in these settings.

There was a strong increase in people saying they no longer practise physical distancing. Self-reported wellbeing is at its highest since last summer and there was a slight drop in in those saying their mental health is worse than before the pandemic.

No panic

Against the background of more infections and higher numbers with Covid-19 in hospital there is no talk of a return to restrictions. Decision-makers here – and in most other European countries where there are similar trends – are holding their nerve for now.

Why this attitude? Their strongest source of comfort is that booster vaccines are holding up well in providing protection from severe disease. Uptake is high here, but around 700,000 have still to get a booster – although a proportion must wait because they had Covid-19 in recent months.

Of the patients in hospital with Covid-19 last week, around half were there due to complications and a high proportion of these had not been boosted. The other half were largely asymptomatic having been admitted for another illness. In intensive care, the unvaccinated accounted for around 37pc who were seriously ill with Covid-19. If more people come forward for their booster shot the wall of protection against severe disease will strengthen – even if there is waning immunity from infection.

No return of restrictions

One of the messages which is not being made clear is that although restrictions are no longer in place, there is still an onus on us to behave as if they were, particularly in the area of wearing face masks. This particularly applies in shops and public transport. But clearly there is also a case for their use in workplaces currently and in other settings where there are a lot of people.

We might ask ourselves do we really need someone to tell us what to do with restrictions at this point after two years of constant reminders to do the basics?

Governments across Europe also are loathe to damage their economies any further with Covid-19 curbs as we face into a difficult time of higher inflation. But the future is uncertain. The crunch might come if the numbers with Covid-19 in hospital escalate and intensive care units come under more pressure.

Already some hospitals in Galway and Donegal are having to cancel some waiting list patients because of the infection-control measures needed to cope with positive patients.

On the plus side, we are facing into warmer days and the hope is that will reduce infection spread.

In step

Ireland is behaving in the same way as most other European countries which are lifting restrictions despite the surge in cases.

Germany reached a new daily record of cases of almost 300,000 but has dropped most pandemic controls. In France most were lifted last week. However, Austria has brought back face masks for indoor settings and Spain is holding on to masks for schools, restaurants and public transport.

The Nordic countries are seeing a fall in cases, which is linked to high vaccination rates.